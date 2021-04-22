Memorial and Heritage entered the final day of the regular season tied atop the standings, and as fate would have it, the two teams were able to settle it on the field with a head-to-head meeting on Tuesday.
It fittingly went down to the wire, but it was the Warriors that were able to stave off a late rally to claim a 4-3 victory and earn the program’s first district championship in just their third season as a varsity program.
Maddie Mueller pitched three scoreless frames and Sarah Overholtzer came on in relief for the final four frames for Memorial, while Jensin Hall went the distance for the Coyotes, striking out nine and allowing only two earned runs.
The Warriors (15-3) struck first in the top of the opening frame, as Jaci Armond reached on an error and Peyton Chianese followed with a two-run home run and they added an unearned run in the second to open a 3-0 lead.
Heritage got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, as Riley Lunsford singled and came around to score on a base hit by Vyanna Quezada.
Ashley Camacho delivered a RBI single for Memorial to make it 4-1, but Heritage made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh.
Kaya Lee tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ahna VanMeter. With two outs, Lunsford reached on an error, Hall singled and Quezada delivered a run-scoring base hit to close to within 4-3.
But with the tying run on second, Overholtzer was able to induce a fly out to retire the side and spark the celebration.
Reedy (13-5) and Wakeland (13-5) finished the regular season in a tie for third place.
The Wolverines closed in style with a 11-0 win over Lebanon Trail. Kate Piskor struck out 11 and allowed only one hit over five innings. Lily Acuna went 3-for-4 with a homerun, three runs scored and two driven in, Piskor helped her own cause by going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Lane Kohler was 3-for-4 with two runs and one driven in.
Should Wakeland had fallen, Independence (12-6) would have had a chance to pull into a tie for fourth, but the Knights still closed strong with a 2-1 win over Reedy, knocking the Lions back into a tie.
The game was largely a pitcher’s duel, as Independence’s Savy Williams went all eight innings, allowing just a run on two hits and striking out 13. Makayla Cox countered for the Lions, striking out eight and yielding only one earned run in 7.2 innings.
It was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Sydney Sabin singled and scored on a double by Tristyn Madden to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
Reedy struck with one out in the top of the seventh with one swing of the bat, as Ally Ryan belted a home run to tie it at 1-1 and send it to extra innings.
Independence put together a two-out rally in the eighth. Alyssa Field got things started with a double. Sabin followed with a base hit and when the ball got away, Field came all the way around to score the game-winning run.
Lone Star (7-11) erupted for 14 runs in the third inning as it went on to a 21-3 victory over Liberty.
Kaylee Smith gave up one hit and no earned runs in three innings, striking out four along the way and she got plenty of support from the offense.
Emilee Prochaska went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and seven RBIs, Emma Zaboronek was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two driven in and Kirstyn Jones was 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored and two batted in.
Centennial (7-11) closed with a wild 17-15 win over Frisco (5-13). The Raccoons rallied from a 9-3 deficit and scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to take a 15-14 lead. The Titans had the final answer, though, as Emma Gasperich belted a three-run walkoff home run to secure the win.
There were plenty of offensive heroes on both sides.
Drea Thompson went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles and five RBIs, Arie Thompson homered and scored three times and Madi Hubbard also went deep for Frisco.
Centennial belted seven home runs as a team. Alex Byrd was 4-for-5 with a homer, three runs and three runs batted in, Gasperich went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs, Tatum Wright homered twice and drove in three, Sierra Corbin went deep twice and plated four and Emily Watson added a home run and a pair of RBIs.
