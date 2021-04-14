It might not have seemed to be mathematically possible, but the race for the 9-5A softball title actually got tighter during the last week.
Reedy’s 5-2 victory over Heritage on Friday knocked the Coyotes out of sole possession of first place and all five of the district leaders won their games on Tuesday, leaving that quintet separated by just two games going into the final two weeks.
Heritage bounced back from that loss with a 17-4 victory over Lone Star to improve to 13-3 in district.
Jensin Hall struck out five in five innings of work and she got plenty of run support.
The Coyotes wasted little time getting started in the bottom of the first inning as Ahna VanMeter and Nadia Quezada had sacrifice flies and Hall helped her own cause with a RBI single to take a quick 3-0 lead.
They built on the advantage in the second, with Elise LeClair getting things started with a RBI double. VanMeter plated a run, Riley Lunsford belted a solo home run and Sarah Hagan and Quezada added run-scoring base hits to make it 9-0.
The Rangers gained a little momentum in the top of the third courtesy of a three-run home run from Emilee Prochaska, but it did not last long.
Lunsford answered the deep ball with a two-run blast of her own in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 11-3.
Heritage put it away with a six-run bottom of the fourth, as LeClair had a two-run double, Allie Crow singled home a run, Hagan plated a pair with a single and Quezada’s sacrifice fly provided the final margin.
Memorial remained in a tie for first place, moving to 13-3 with a 9-4 win over Centennial.
Sarah Overholtzer and Maddie Muller shared the pitching duties, combining to strike out 10.
The game was actually scoreless through three innings before the Warriors got going in the top of the fourth.
Payton Newlin delivered a two-run single, and after a single by Avery Cannon reloaded the bases, Ashley Camacho cleared them with a grand slam to open a 6-0 lead.
The Titans (5-11) tried to get back into it, as Emma Gasperich singled and Tatum Wright followed with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and Isabella Huidor doubled and Emily Zhao came through with a two-run homer to close to within 6-4, but Memorial got back on track in the top of the sixth.
Sarah Kronschnabl and Peyton Chianese plated runs on fielder’s choices and Gracelyn Taylor added a RBI single to make it 9-4.
Fresh off its win over Heritage, Reedy (12-4) suffered no letdown as it was able to double up Lebanon Trail (4-12) in a 8-4 win.
The Lions used RBI singles by Maddie Treutlein, Makayla Cox and Campbell McKee to take a 3-0 lead, only to have the Trail Blazers answer in the bottom of the frame. Riley Williams singled home a run and Sidney Garcia forced in run with a bases-loaded walk. The sacks were still full, but Cox was able to notch a huge strikeout to get out of the jam.
Reedy got a solo home run from Ally Ryan in the top of the third, but Lebanon Trail had another counter, as Arianna Cancino’s two-run blast tied it at 4-4.
Cox, who struck out five and went the distance for the Lions, would not allow anything more and the offense was able to do enough, as Treutlein doubled home a pair of runs in the fourth and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Wakeland remained tied for third place after a 11-1 run-rule win over Liberty.
Carissa Peters struck out four in three hitless innings to get the win, with Lane Kohler coming on and striking out four in a pair of frames.
The Wolverines got on the scoreboard on a sacrifice fly from McKinley Hopkins and a RBI single from Kohler in the first inning and Lily Acuna’s sacrifice fly in the second made it 3-0.
The floodgates opened in the third.
Kohler singled home a run and Peters drove in another when she reached on an error. Acuna had a run-scoring base hit, Lauren Roush hit a sacrifice fly and Kate Piskor added a RBI triple to push the lead to 10-1.
Liberty scratched across one run in the fourth, but a RBI single by Piskor in the fifth put the run rule into effect.
Independence (11-5) remained one game off the pace with a 2-0 victory over Frisco.
Savy Williams struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in seven innings of work. She was also part of the lone scoring rally as she walked, Madison Tabor doubled and both came around to score on wild pitches.
Audrey Richardson took the hard-luck loss for the Raccoons, giving up just one earned run in seven innings.
Friday features a pair of huge match-ups when Wakeand hosts Heritage and Memorial is at home against Independence. Reedy will try to avoid looking ahead against Liberty, Centennial is at Lone Star and Frisco is at home to take on Lebanon Trail.
