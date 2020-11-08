Lebanon Trail has led the 9-5A volleyball race from start to finish, but is suddenly looking for a win in its regular season finale on Tuesday.
After winning 15 matches in a row, the Trail Blazers dropped their second straight on Friday in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 loss to Reedy.
Lebanon Trail (15-2) has clinched a share of the 9-5A title and will secure it outright with a win over Memorial on Tuesday.
If the losing skid continues, however, there is a chance that the Lions (12-3), who have caught fire since getting their entire team back together, could force a tie for the championship.
Reedy has been staying busy recently with a number of make-up games that were postponed early in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions still have three matches on the slate with dates against Centennial on Tuesday, Memorial on Thursday and Lone Star on Saturday.
The Warriors (9-6) are currently in fourth place ahead of Wakeland (9-7) and Frisco (8-8).
However, Memorial has a tough closing stretch against the three playoff teams when they take on Lebanon Trail on Tuesday, Reedy on Thursday and Liberty (11-5) on Saturday.
The Wolverines host Independence on Tuesday, while the Raccoons take on Heritage that same night. Wakeland and Frisco are then slated to meet in the regular season finale on Saturday morning.
