A year ago, Lebanon Trail, Reedy, Liberty and Memorial secured the four playoff spots out of 9-5A.
Through the first three weeks of the 2021 campaign, Lone Star and Independence at put together the best win-loss records among FISD teams.
But none of that mattered when Friday rolled around, as the playoff race officially got underway with the start of the district season.
Of the four playoff teams from last year, only the Warriors and Lions were able to get off to 1-0 starts.
Memorial notched a 25-21, 25-17, 25-9 sweep of Centennial to get off to a 1-0 start.
The frightening aspect for opponents is that the Warriors should only get better as the season progresses with three freshmen playing key roles.
On Friday, freshman Britton Finley posted a team-high 13 kills, freshman Ava Steffe added six kills and freshman Kiana Babaei led the team with 19 assists.
In addition to that trio, Memorial got the usual contributions from its leaders.
Kourtney Miller recorded 10 kills and Finley Evans had a nice all-around match with eight kills, two aces and a pair of blocks. Savannah Dent and Kaitlyn Noel each posted 15 digs and Kennedy Thomas added 10 assists.
The Titans were led by Alexa Long, who posted a team-best 14 kills and 12 digs. Brianna Hamilton was strong at the net and in the back, with five kills, five blocks and nine digs.
Emma Hurst registered 15 assists, Amber Victoriano had 14 assists and nine digs and Libby Baker chipped in with nine digs.
The Lions downed Liberty in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 victory on Friday.
Camryn Hill paced the Reedy effort with 10 kills, five blocks and 16 digs. Halle Schroeder recorded eight kills and 12 digs, while Kelsey Perry and Reese Miler each had six kills and three blocks.
Ella Gamber had 11 digs in the back and Jordan Chapman and Gracie Cagle dished out 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
Lone Star entered the night with just one loss on the season, but Wakeland was able to add a second after a 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 victory.
The Wolverines got a balanced effort on offense, as Jessica Jones, Claire Biggers, Hannah Pfiffner and Elyse Neimann each registered 10 kills.
Audrey Clark directed that group with 36 assists and Madison DeMauro and Rachel Dickerson each tallied 15 digs.
In perhaps the most entertaining match of the night, Frisco was able to rally past defending co-district champion Lebanon Trail for a 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 15-6 victory.
The Raccoons got a huge effort from Lexi Guinn, who finished the night with 24 kills and 23 digs. Ella Belknap had 10 kills and six blocks and Addison Sohosky tallied 10 kills and four blocks.
Savannah Davis had a nice all-around match with eight kills, three blocks and 11 digs, Adamari Hernandez had a big defensive night with 36 digs and Alexis Carranza and Katarina Morales recorded 26 and 18 assists, respectively.
The Trail Blazers had nine different players record points at the net, led by freshman Teagan Dixon with 11 kills and Reagan Garcia with 10.
Marissa McLaughlin and Hannah Ross dealt out 19 and 18 assists, respectively, Kaylie Stowe had four blocks and Lebanon Trail got several strong defensive efforts from Symone Sims (39 digs), Ella Fariss (22 digs), Dixon (18 digs) and McLaughlin (17).
Heritage joined the quintet at 1-0 with a four-set victory over Independence.
Senior Mia Moore enjoyed a big night with 19 kills and five blocks. Brevynn Johnson added 16 kills and Layo Akinyede and Cierra Callaway were strong at the net with seven and five blocks, respectively.
Jordan Weir did her job running the offense with 37 assists and Kennedy Crociata led the defense with 19 digs.
Tuesday will feature just one match between 1-0 teams and that takes place at Heritage, where the Coyotes host Wakeland.
Lebanon Trail and Independence, who entered district with the best overall records, will each try to bounce back when they meet one another at Lebanon Trail.
Liberty hosts Memorial, Reedy is on the road at Lone Star and Frisco travels to play Centennial to round out the Tuesday slate.
