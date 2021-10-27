The 9-5A volleyball gauntlet was one where any team was capable of beating another on a given night.
That was proven once again on the final day of the district season on Tuesday, when even teams that had long been out of playoff contention pushed their opponent to the limit.
In the match of the night, Independence (11-7) secured the final playoff berth and it did so in dramatic fashion, rallying for a 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Wakeland (12-6).
Reagan Bedell paced the Knights with 18 kills, with Skyler Weber just behind her with 17 kills and Anita Hancock adding 14.
Hancock had a team-high three blocks, with Weber, Bedell, Hayden Hicks an Kaitlyn Bloomer each recording two.
Independence was strong behind the service line with 19 aces, led by six from Sydney Sabin and five from Avery Caplinger.
Hicks did a standout job running the offense with 45 assists and Abby Wadas paced the defense with 37 digs.
Hannah Pfiffner paced the Wolverines with 17 kills, with Jessica Jones an Elyse Neimann each tallying 13.
Jones posted a team-high four blocks, Audrey Clark dished out 41 assists and Madison Demauro and Savannah Ivie recorded 23 and 20 assists, respectively.
The news of the Independence victory was heartbreaking for Memorial (11-7), who was knocked out of the playoffs despite a 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Lebanon Trail.
The Warriors and Knights finished tied for fourth place, but Independence swept the head-to-head meetings to give them the tiebreaker.
Finley Evans had 14 kills in Memorial’s win, with Britton Finley and Kailee Deffebaugh adding nine and eight, respectively.
Ashley Bender tallied 20 assists, Kiana Babaei had 15 assists and three aces, Kaitlyn Noel registered 21 digs, with Savannah Dent and Finley each adding 12 digs.
The Trail Blazers got nine kills from Teagan Dixon and six from Kaylie Stowe, Marisa McLaughlin had 14 assists an Symone Sims had a match-high 26 digs.
While the six teams that finished in second through seventh place finished within three games of one another, Reedy pulled away from the pack to win with a five-game cushion. The Lions put an exclamation point on their run to the 9-5A championship, but it was not easy, as they completed a 17-1 campaign by rallying for a 23-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9 victory over Centennial (4-14).
The Lions employed a balanced offensive attack that featured eight different players recording kills, led by 20 from Halle Schroder and 12 from Gracie Cagle.
Schroder also paced the team with five aces, with Jordan Chapman and Sadie Snow each adding four.
Reese Miller was strong at the net with three blocks, Chapman also led Reedy with 29 assists and 22 digs, with Ella Gamber tallying 17 digs and Carter Fouche and Schroder adding 15 and 10 assists, respectively.
Alexa Long had a big attacking night for the Titans with 28 kills, Alexandra Bonnett had 14 kills and three blocks and Brianna Hamilton posted a team-best four blocks.
Hamilton also had four aces, Long and Luna Cobos each recorded 18 digs, Cobos dealt out 21 assists and Emma Hurst and Amber Victoriano added 12 and 10 assists, respectively.
The Wakeland loss allowed Heritage to join them in a tie for second place at 12-6 after a 25-12, 33-31, 25-23 victory over Frisco.
The two teams split the head-to-head meetings, with the playoff seeding being determined via a third match later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Brevynn Johnson posted a team-high 17 kills for the Coyotes, with Cierra Deward-Callaway also in double figures with 12 smashes.
Deward-Calloway posted a team-best nine blocks, with Layo Akinyede tallying five, Kennedy Crociata paced the defense with 19 digs and Jordan Wehr dealt out 35 assists.
The Raccoons got 14 kills from Lexi Guinn, 12 kills from Addison Sohosky, three blocks from Ella Bellnap, 33 assists and 14 digs from Alexis Carranza and 15 digs from Adamari Hernandez.
Though it finished a game out of the playoff picture, Lone Star (10-8) ended the season on a high note with a 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24 victory over Liberty (9-9).
The Rangers were led offensively by 19 kills from Amani Mason and 11 from Tori Green.
Avery Cunningham and Green had a team-high five blocks, with Jailen Hurley and Esi Eshun adding four each and Tiffany Lam and Lindsey Bolton tallied 26 and 23 assists, respectively.
Looking ahead, there are still matters to be settled before the playoffs begin next week.
Over in 10-5A, McKinney North and Lovejoy tied for the 10-5A championship and split the season series.
Whoever emerges with the top seed will face Independence, with the other taking on the team that drops to the third seed between Wakeland and Heritage.
The 9-5A second seed knows it will square off with Wylie East, while Reedy will take on The Colony.
