The 9-5A volleyball season has featured plenty of twists and turns, as is to be expected in a highly-competitive district that has seen more four and five-set marathons than sweeps.

The one constant has been Lebanon Trail finding a way to win.

That is, until Tuesday, when Liberty was able to hand the Trail Blazers their first district loss with a 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 victory.

Despite the setback, Lebanon Trail is still 15-1, has already secured a playoff berth and will clinch the district title with one win in its final two matches.

As for the Redhawks, they improve to 10-4 and give their own playoff hopes a huge boost heading into the final two weeks.

Reedy’s late-season charge continued as they moved to 11-3 with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Heritage.

The Lions had played short-handed early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered a handful of losses when playing their junior varsity against varsity opposition.

When the district ruled those matches could be replayed at full strength, Reedy has taken advantage, winning six in a row, including four victories in a recent five-day stretch.

The middle of the pack continues to be a congested one with four teams separated by one game.

Memorial slipped to 7-6 after a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 loss to Wakeland on Tuesday and Frisco bumped above .500 with a 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over Independence.

Heritage’s loss to Reedy dropped them to 8-8, while the Wolverines’ win evened their record at 7-7.

Because of rescheduled matches, some teams have more opportunities than others to make a statement during the final stretch, but it is apparent that the playoff race will likely go down to the last week of the season.

