Reedy and Heritage set up their showdown for the top spot in 9-5A with a pair of victories last Friday and on Tuesday.
The Lions, who moved up to No. 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, got a battle from Independence on Friday, but were able to prevail in a 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18 victory.
Camryn Hill had a big all-around match with 16 kills, three blocks and 17 digs and Halle Schroeder added 10 kills and three aces.
Reese Miller was strong at the net with eight kills and four blocks. Gracie Cagle posted a team-high 21 assists and made an impact behind the service line with six aces. Jordan Chapman complemented Cagle with setting duties with 19 assists and she and Ella Gambler had 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
Reagan Bedell had a big night for the Knights with 21 kills and 11 digs, with Skyler Weber adding 15 kills and Anita Hancock recording five blocks.
Hayden Hicks posted a match-high 27 assists to go along with 14 digs, while Abby Wadas had a team-best 19 digs.
The Lions followed that up with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Wakeland on Tuesday.
Hill registered a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs, with Schroeder adding 10 kills. Sadie Snow served three aces and had three blocks, Cagle dealt out 18 assists and Chapman had 17 assists and 11 digs.
Hannah Pfiffner and Elyse Neimann led the Wolverines with nine and eight kills, respectively. Madison DeMauro recorded 22 digs and Audrey Clark added 11 digs and a team-high 20 assists.
Heritage had kept pace with a pair of victories over Centennial and Liberty.
The Coyotes actually found themselves down one set on Tuesday before rallying for a 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Liberty.
Brevynn Johnson paced the offense with 26 kills and chipped in with three aces, Mia Moore had 20 kills and 15 digs and Kayo Akinyede was a force at the net with three blocks.
Jordan Wehr did a great job running the offense with 47 assists to go along with 14 digs, while Kennedy Crociata posted a team-high 17 digs.
The Redhawks got 16 kills and 11 digs from Lauryn Hill and three blocks from Yvette Woode. Mckenna Gildon registered a dozen digs and Tanner Hanon and Madison Manning had 16 and 13 assists, repectively
On Friday, Heritage had taken care of Centennial in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 sweep.
Moore led the way with 20 kills and Johnson had a big all-around match with 11 kills, five aces and 14 digs. Wehr dealt out 31 assist and Crociata provided 12 digs in the back.
The Titans got six kills from Brianna Hamilton, seven digs from Riley White and 11 assists from Amber Victoriano.
Independence remained alone in third place on Tuesday, bouncing back from the loss to Reedy by rallying for a 14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 win against Memorial.
Bedell once again notched a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs, Weber added 12 kills, Hicks recorded 31 assists and 10 digs and Wadas led the Knights with 24 digs.
The Warriors, who fell back to even in district, got 10 kills and three blocks from Britton Finley and nine kills and 13 digs from Finley Evans.
Alexis Meggert and Kailee Deffebaugh were strong at the net with six and four blocks, respectively, Kaitlyn Noel led the back with 25 digs and Kiana Badel had 17 assists.
The Warriors had been coming off a 28-26, 25-19, 25-22 win over Frisco, getting contributions from a number of different players.
Kourtney Miller and Finley led the offense with eight kills each, Deffebaugh recorded five blocks and Meggert and Ava Steffe each added three.
Noel and Evans each registered 15 digs, with Savannah Dent chipping in with 14, while Badel and Kennedy Thomas had 17 and 14 assists, respectively.
Addison Sohosky and Savannah Davis had 15 and 13 kills for the Raccoons. Adamari Hernandez paced the defense with 18 digs, Katarina Morales had a team-high 18 assists and Alexis Carranza added 15 assists and 10 digs.
In a match that could have tiebreaker implications down the road, Liberty picked up a 25-27, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win over Wakeland on Friday.
The Redhawks got a big match from Hill, who had 21 kills and 24 digs, while Grace Payne added 17 kills.
Brooklyn Shelton led Liberty with 25 digs, Gildon had 11 digs and three aces and Hanson and Manning dealt out 24 and 20 assists.
The Wolverines got 15 kills and three blocks from Jessica Jones, 14 kills from Pfiffner, four blocks from Savanna Ivie and 41 assists and 16 digs from Clark.
And Lone Star continued its rebound from an 0-3 start with a three-game winning streak.
After picking up a 25-15, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Lebanon Trail on Friday, the Rangers earned a hard-fought 28-26, 25-23, 25-23 victory against Frisco on Tuesday.
Amani Mason tallied 13 kills, with Jailen Hurley adding a dozen more. Tiffany Lam and Lindsey Bolton had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, and Katelyn Reeve led the team with seven digs.
Sohosky had nine kills and four block and Lexi Guinn recorded nine kills and 12 digs for Frisco. The Raccoons also got five blocks from Ella Belknap, 15 digs from Hernandez and 11 assists from Morales.
Friday features the marquee match of the first half of the 9-5A season when Reedy hosts Heritage at 5:45 p.m. with sole possession of the district lead on the line.
Wakeland is at Memorial in a battle of 3-3 teams, Independence tries to hold on to third place on the road at Frisco, Lone Star shoots for four in a row at home against Centennial and Liberty is at home to take on Lebanon Trail.
