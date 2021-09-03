After one week of the 9-5A volleyball season, only three teams stood undefeated with 2-0 starts and that fortunate trio includes Memorial, Reedy and Heritage.
The Warriors got a battle from Liberty (0-2), but were able to prevail in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-11 victory on Tuesday.
As they have done from the start, Memorial has relied on a mix of youth and experience to earn the win.
Freshmen Britton Finley and Ava Steffe paced the offense with 11 and 10 kills, while seniors Kourtney Miller and Finley Adams added nine and eight kills, respectively.
The Warriors were formidable at the net, led by Kailee Deffebaugh recorded eight blocks, Steffe and Alexis Meggert had four and Finley, Miller and Evans each added three.
Freshman Kiana Babaei was solid running the offense with 26 assists, with Kennedy Thomas adding 14 and the defense was solid with Kaitlyn Noel registering 20 digs followed by Evans with 15 and Savannah Dent with 13.
Lauryn Hill led the way for the Redhawks with 18 kills. Alyssa Magness and Yvette Woods had five and four blocks, respectively, McKenna Gildon paced the defense with 27 digs, with Madison Manning and Tanner Harrison tallying 16 and 14 assists.
Reedy needed only three sets to take care of Lone Star (0-2) in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 sweep.
Halle Schroder posted a team-high 12 kills with Camryn Hill adding 11 kills and 12 digs and Sadie Snow had three blocks at the net.
Jordan Chapman had a nice all-around match with 13 digs and 20 assists, Ella Gamber ha a team-high 14 digs and Gracie Cagle added 14 assits.
The Rangers got eight kills each from Amani Mason and Jailen Hurley, four blocks from Esi Eshun, eight assists from Tiffany Lam and 16 digs from Emilee Prochaska.
Heritage joined the three-way tie for first place after a 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Wakeland (1-1).
Elyse Neimann had a team-high nine kills for the Coyotes, Jessica Jones tallied eight kills and three blocks, Savanna Ivie recorded eight digs and Audrey Clark dished out 21 assists.
The Rangers got 18 kills from Brevynn Johnson, 17 kills, three aces and three block from Mia Moore, three blocks from Layo Akinyede, 23 assists from Jordan Wehr and 13 digs from Kennedy Crociata.
Independence bounced back from a district-opening loss, evening its record at 1-1 with a 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19 win against Lebanon Trail.
Reagan Bedell posted a team-high19 kills, followed by Skyler Weber with 14 kills and Anita Hancock with nine. That trio also came up big behind the service line with three aces each.
Hancock recorded a team-high six blocks, Abby Wadas had 26 digs, with Bedell chipping in with 11 and Hayden Hicks and Sydney Sabiin tallied 23 and 15 assists, respectively.
In perhaps the match of the night, Centennial outlasted Frisco in a five-set marathon, finally prevailing in a 25-13, 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13 victory.
Alexa Long produced 18 kills, five aces and 20 digs for the Titans. Alexandra Bonnett had 13 kills and three blocks, while Brianna Hamilton added 12 kills and four blocks. The offense was in good hands, as Amber Victoriano and Emma Hurst recorded 26 and 17 assists, respectively.
The Raccoons got 17 kills and three aces from Lexi Guinn. Addison Sohosky had 12 kills and Ella Belknap tallied 10 kills and five blocks.
Alexis Carranza had a big all-around match with 15 digs and 22 assists, Adamari Hernandez added 12 digs and Katarina Morales chipped in with 14 assists.
