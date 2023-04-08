CARROLLTON—Lone Star flashed a flair for the dramatic on Friday, when it rallied from a second-half deficit to eventually top Forney in overtime in the regional semifinals.
It turns out, that was merely a preview of what was to come.
The Rangers staged an even more dramatic comeback on Saturday, as J.T. Shepperd tallied the game-tying goal with just 66 seconds left in regulation and Bartek Zabek followed with the game-winner in overtime to complete a 2-1 victory over McKinney North in the Class 5A Region II championship match at Standridge Stadium.
A year after falling to Wakeland in a shootout in the regional finals, Lone Star gains a measure of redemption, as it qualifies for the state tournament for the first time in program history, with its opener scheduled for next Thursday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
After a scoreless first half in which neither team generated many offensive chances, the Bulldogs turned an early push in the second into a foul in the box, with Carson Burden converting the penalty shot to take a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes left.
The Rangers turned up the pressure on the other end, but McKinney North keeper Keaton Hood made a couple of nice saves and they still had to be cognizant of the Bulldogs’ counterattack, which generated a few opportunities of its own.
With time winding down, Lone Star took advantage of a long free kick for the second straight night.
This time, with essentially the entire team pushed up into the box, the ball bounced around until it found the right foot of Sheppard, who was able to lift an 11-yard shot over the keeper and into the back of the net to tie it at 1-1 with just 1:06 left to play.
That momentum carried over into the first overtime, as Lone Star immediately went on the attack.
After a couple of solid chances, Tucker Eason made a nice back-heal pass to Zabek, who turned and fired a shot between a pair of defenders and past the keeper to take a 2-1 lead with 6:25 remaining in the first extra period.
With the roles now reversed from where they were late in regulation, McKinney North now had to sell out for the tying score and it nearly worked.
Midway through the second overtime, the Bulldogs got two good shots inside the box, but Lone Star keeper Matt Trouy dove to punch out one loose ball and then got back to his feet to make a lunging stop of the rebound to preserve the 2-1 advantage.
That would prove to be McKinney North’s best chance the rest of the afternoon, as the Rangers were able to run out the clock and celebrate the historic victory.
Star Shines Bright! Frisco Lone Star rallies late, beats McKinney North in OT to go to state
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.