The strength of Frisco ISD certainly showed during the softball playoffs.
Of the seven FISD teams that qualified for the playoffs, six were knocked out by their crosstown rivals.
While Heritage was able to make the furthest run, the 9-5A trio of Wakeland, Lone Star and Reedy each advanced at least three rounds deep, with the Rangers making it all the way to the regional championship round.
Therefore, it is little surprise that the Wolverines, Rangers and Lions were the driving forces on the all-district softball team.
Wakeland was the primary story during the regular season, as it put together a 13-1 campaign to not only return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, but claim its first district championship in five years.
The Wolverines also made their deepest playoff run since 2017 in reaching the third round, where it was edged in a three-game series against Heritage which was one of the best of any in the postseason.
Wakeland had eight players recognized on the 9-5A all-district team, highlighted by five superlative awards.
That included the top honor as senior Kate Piskor was voted as the most valuable player.
Piskor was one of the top arms in the area, posting a 19-6 record with a 2.76 earned run average and 168 strikeouts in 101.1 innings of work.
She was also one of the team’s best hitters, with a .388 batting average, two home runs, two triples, 15 doubles and 38 runs batted in.
Senior catcher Riley Langford was recognized as the co-offensive player of the year. Langford hit .402 with a home run, two triples, four doubles and 32 RBIs.
Junior Kaitlyn Bower was named outfielder of the year, as she posted a .957 fielding percentage with three assists, while also scoring 21 runs and driving in 16.
Freshman Lauren McIllwain earned newcomer of the year honors, as she hit .423 with five home runs, eight doubles, 26 runs scored and 24 runs batted in.
Alyson Frare and her assistants were named coaching staff of the year after guiding the Wolverines to the district championship.
Wakeland landed three more players on the first team.
Sophomore Kaylee Kinney hit.438 with four runs scored and 21 stolen bases. Sophomore Claire Schreiner had a .424 batting average with five home runs, three triples, six doubles, 35 runs and 38 RBIs.
Freshman Allison Pich also made an immediate impact to earn a spot on the first team, hitting .382 with seven doubles, 22 runs scored and 31 driven in.
Another freshman, Jordan McNees, was named to the second team, as she flashed her potential by posting a 9-1 record on the mound with a 3.09 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 68 innings.
Lone Star finished second during the district slate, but made history in the playoffs advancing all the way to the regional finals, which marked the first time it made it past the first round since its last trip to the fifth round back in 2013.
The Rangers earned 10 spots on the team, highlighted by a trio of superlative honors.
Senior Emma Zaboronek was tabbed the co-offensive player of the year as she hit .438 with seven home runs, seven triples, seven doubles, 55 runs scored, 39 runs batted in and 34 stolen bases.
Junior Emilee Prochaska was voted as the co-defensive player of the year as she not only posted a .967 fielding percentage, but was also one of the team’s top bats, hitting .492 with six doubles, 24 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
The third major honor went to freshman Brooke Wooten, who was selected as the catcher of the year. Wooten posted a .381 batting average with six home runs, five triples, 10 doubles, 56 runs scored, 34 runs batted in, 27 stolen bases and a .984 fielding percentage.
Junior Audrey Richardson was part of a trio of first-team honorees. Richardson posted a 14-3 record with a 2.00 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 188.1 innings on the mound, while also hitting .439 with three homers, two triples, 13 doubles and 33 RBIs.
Junior Kirstyn Jones hit .487 with four home runs, four triples, 20 doubles, 47 runs and 42 RBIs.
Senior Kaylee Smith posted a .315 batting average with three homers, eight doubles and 31 runs batted in.
Lone Star had four more representatives on the second team with sophomore Serenity Smith (.363, 4 HRs, 3 3Bs, 9 2Bs, 35 runs, 33 RBIs), sophomore Alyson Smith (.287, 3 3Bs, 5 2Bs, 24 runs, 31 RBIs), junior Bri Stokes (.261, 2 HRs, 4 2Bs, 40 runs 27 RBIs) and sophomore Camryn Allen.
Reedy, which made its fifth straight playoff appearance, had eight players named to the team.
That group was led by senior Makayla Cox, who was recognized as the pitcher of the year. Cox was a 20-game winner, compiling a 24-7 record with a 1.86 earned run average and 262 strikeouts in 158 innings and she also carried a big bat, hitting .490 with nine home runs, three triples, nine doubles and 22 runs scored.
Cox was joined on the first team by four additional Lions.
Junior Audrey Messer hit .373 with seven home runs, three triples and three doubles. Senior Caitlyn Warren posted a .495 batting average with a pair of homers, seven triples, 11 doubles, 43 runs and 36 RBIs.
Sophomore Megan Lau was second on the team with a .468 average, three triples, six doubles, 31 stolen bases and 55 runs scored, and freshman Paige Summers made her mark, hitting .368.
Reedy had three more second-team selections with juniors Mycah McClendon, Campbell McKee and Kennedy Henrich.
Frisco fell short in its bid for its first playoff appearance since 2017, but there were highlights, and it had four players named to the team, including three on the first squad.
Senior Emilie Gilbert hit .411 with 26 runs batted in and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Senior Emma Leraas posted a .308 batting average with 37 stolen bases and she also threw out 15 would-be base stealers.
Junior Drea Thompson led the Raccoons in several offensive categories, including hitting .435 with eight home runs and a .935 slugging percentage and 1.487 OPS.
Frisco was also represented by senior Arie Thompson on the second team.
The Colony secured the fourth and final playoff berth out of 9-5A and had a pair of superlative award winners, with Madison Levsey as the co-defensive player of the year and Sabrina Wick as the utility player of the year.
9-5A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Kate Piskor Wakeland
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Emma Zaboronek Lone Star
Riley Langford Wakeland
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Emilee Prochaska Lone Star
Madison Levsey The Colony
Pitcher of the Year
Makayla Cox Reedy
Catcher of the Year
Brooke Wooten Lone Star
Outfielder of the Year
Kaitlyn Bower Wakeland
Utility Player of the Year
Sabrina Wick The Colony
Newcomer of the Year
Lauren McIllwain Wakeland
Coaching Staff of the Year
Alyson Frare and Wakeland
First Team
Kaylee Kinney Wakeland
Claire Schreiner Wakeland
Allison Pich Wakeland
Audrey Richardson Lone Star
Kirstyn Jones Lone Star
Kaylee Smith Lone Star
Audrey Messer Reedy
Caitlyn Warren Reedy
Megan Lau Reedy
Paige Summers Reedy
Emilie Gilbert Frisco
Emma Leraas Frisco
Drea Thompson Frisco
Kaelani Rogers Creekview
Samyrah Sanders Creekview
Sydney Young The Colony
Betty Jo Camacho The Colony
Payton Blanco The Colony
Addison Dorsay The Colony
Galilea Hernandez R.L. Turner
Second Team
Jordan McNees Wakeland
Serenity Smith Lone Star
Alyson Smith Lone Star
Brianna Stokes Lone Star
Camryn Allen Lone Star
Mycah McClendon Reedy
Campbell McKee Reedy
Kennedy Henrich Reedy
Arie Thompson Frisco
Kenzie Martin Creekview
Bri Lopez Creekview
Jada King Creekview
Malory Martin Creekview
Kaitlyn Moeller The Colony
Grecia De La Garza R.L. Turner
Hailey Serrano R.L. Turner
Leila Farda R.L. Turner
Sophia Parrott Newman Smith
Eriona Zeqiri Newman Smith
Haley Hudson Newman Smith
