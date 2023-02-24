McKinney North led for a majority of Friday’s Class 5A Region II semifinal against Frisco Memorial.
But the Warriors had recent history on their side, having captured the regional championship a year ago on their way to a state runner-up finish and they called upon that experience in the second half to make a charge.
Trailing by 10 at halftime, Memorial came roaring back to draw even midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs showed championship composure of their own, withstanding the charge to maintain a slight advantage.
In the end, the Warriors were forced to put McKinney North on the free throw line and the Bulldogs put Kaelyn Hamilton on the stripe.
The junior calmly sank 4-of-4 free throws in the final 13 seconds to preserve a 49-46 victory at the Curtis Culwell Center.
McKinney North will meet Frisco Liberty at noon Saturday in the Region II championship with a date to the state tournament in San Antonio on the line.
The Bulldogs got off to an ideal start, as Hamilton, who had 22 points, hit the first two 3-pointers she took and they raced to an 8-0 lead.
Memorial responded with a 10-0 run keyed by Makayla Ellison, to take the lead, and they were looking for more in the final seconds when Ciara Harris stole the ball and converted a layup as time expired to tie it at 10-10.
The second quarter was tight until the final two minutes. Hamilton hit a runner to give McKinney North a four-point lead and then Harris took over, hitting a free throw, a layup and then again beating the buzzer on a 3-pointer that gave them a 25-15 halftime lead.
The Warriors turned up the defensive pressure coming out of the locker room and started chipping away, as Pressley Powell, J.J. Echols and Sydney Murphy all had big baskets to narrow the gap to 35-30 heading to the fourth.
A quick 7-0 run early in the final frame, that included a layup by Echols and a 3-pointer by Angel Alexander, tied it at 37-37.
Memorial would remain right on McKinney North’s heels the rest of the way, but in the end, Hamilton delivered at the line, and sent the Bulldogs to the regional title game.
