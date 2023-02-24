MCKINNEY NORTH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of BuzzPhotos

McKinney North led for a majority of Friday’s Class 5A Region II semifinal against Frisco Memorial.

But the Warriors had recent history on their side, having captured the regional championship a year ago on their way to a state runner-up finish and they called upon that experience in the second half to make a charge.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments