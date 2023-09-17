Sitting in a press box at Homer B. Johnson Stadium recently, I overheard one of the scouts mention that he always thought the stadium was just called “HBJ” and did not realize it was named for a person.
It sparked a conversation among many of the coach Johnson’s old friends and colleagues as it gave them an excuse—as if they needed one—to tell “Homer stories.”
It also got me to thinking, and so I posed the question: “How many current athletes playing on this field actually know who Homer B. Johnson is?”
Johnson is certainly not alone in having been honored by his hometown.
While some ISDs have honored those who served with a number of Memorial Stadiums, and others have opted for corporate sponsorship, a majority of high school stadiums are named for those that made a lasting impact on the school district and the community.
In my coverage area alone, there are four such dedicated stadiums.
In Mesquite, E.H. Hanby Stadium is named for the patriarch of a family who has been influential in the city for more than a century.
The Hanby family opened a number of different businesses, was involved in a number of civic activities and has several schools named for various family members, as well.
Originally named Skeeter Stadium, when North Mesquite began playing in 1970, it was decided to rename it.
Hanby served as a captain of the 1918 and 1919 football teams before graduating from Mesquite in 1920.
Hanby also served as the announcer for Mesquite football games during the 1940s, and according to the book “Mesquite ISD Football: The First 100 Years”, he missed only two Skeeter football games over a 55-year period, and those were out-of-town games.
While Frisco ISD might not have an individual that dates back as far as Hanby, it does have a person just as impactful in David Kuykendall, whom FISD decided to rename FISD Memorial Stadium after in 2021.
Kuykendall spent 28 years with the school district, and had served at the athletic director since 1999.
Prior to taking over as the AD, Kuykendall served as Frisco’s head football coach from 1993-1999, taking the Raccoons to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons.
At the time of Kuykendall taking over as athletic director, Frisco was the only high school in town. During his time, it grew to 10 high schools and today, it has 12.
FISD credits Kuykendall for his approach of maintaining FISD’s “smaller-school, student opportunities” model, a focus that aims at enhancing a student’s ability to benefit from extracurricular activities.
That was especially true in athletics, as in Kuykendall’s final six years as athletic director, FISD teams won 13 state championships and had 15 runner-up finishes.
Perhaps no individual in the history of Texas high school athletics is more synonymous with his or her hometown as Johnson.
Johnson played football, basketball and baseball at Garland High School before graduating in 1945.
After earning degrees at North Texas and East Texas State University, Johnson returned home and became a coach at GHS in 1948. In 1950, Johnson left coaching to serve in the Korean War, but he returned to Garland in 1953 and helped coach the 1956 Garland team to the state championship.
Johnson took over as head coach in 1958, and two years later, he led the Owls to their first district championship.
Two years later, Johnson was elevated to the position of GISD athletic director after laying the foundation for a Garland team that won back-to-back state championships in 1963-64.
In 1978, Garland Memorial Stadium was renamed Homer B. Johnson Stadium and over the years, his efforts have been recognized around the state, as he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches of Honor, the Texas Athletic Directors Hall of Honor and the Texas Football Hall of Honor.
Sadly, Johnson passed away on Mar. 17, 2021 at the age of 93.
Personally, Johnson was one of the nicest, as well as the most interesting people I have ever met.
In my first foray into the profession, I happened to wind up at The Garland News and made weekly visits to Johnson’s office, where the conversation generally evolved into telling a series of old stories.
Those morning visits turned into lunches and out-of-town trips as in addition to a professional relationship, we had formed a personal one.
When I was laid off at The Dallas Morning News several years ago, Johnson was the first person I went to see to let him know. Johnson picked up the phone, made one call and I had another job if I wanted it.
Though I chose to pursue other avenues, that was one of the most sincere things anybody has ever done for me.
Over the years, it is hard to talk to anybody affiliated with GISD athletics, as an athlete, coach or administrator, that doesn’t have a similar personal story about Johnson’s kindness.
And that, of course, extends beyond Garland and all across the state.
Johnson’s life was certainly one to be celebrated for all he did for athletics and away from it. The same is true for Hanby and Kimbrough.
It is one of the special things about Texas high school athletics.
A person can look at nearly every city the state in which an individual is recognized with such an honor, and the story behind it is always a special one.
