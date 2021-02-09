Emerson High School, which will open its doors in August as Frisco ISD’s 11th high school, announced on Monday that it has hired Kendall Miller as the first head coach and campus athletic director.
Miller’s hire was approved by the FISD Board of Trustees at their meeting on Monday night.
Miller will arrive at Emerson after a successful stint at Garland Lakeview Centennial, where he led the Patriots to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.
Miller has compiled a 73-49-0 record in 12 years as a head coach, spending the last nine seasons at Lakeview after a successful three-year run at South Oak Cliff.
Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant at Arlington Bowie, Arlington Seguin, Arlington Sam Houston and Dallas Lincoln.
Miller took over at South Oak Cliff in 2009 and made the playoffs all three seasons. The Bears posted a 29-6 record and earned a pair of district championships.
Miller took over a Lakeview program that had just five playoff appearances in its history, and none since 1995.
The Patriots went 5-5 in their first season under Miller in 2012 and broke through in 2016 when they won eight games and made the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.
Miller was 44-43-0 record in nine seasons, highlighted by making the playoffs in four of the last seasons.
Although they qualified this past year after posting a 4-1 record, Lakeview was unable to complete in the playoffs due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.