It has already been a season to remember for the Memorial girls basketball team.
The Warriors posted a 15-3 record in 9-5A, finishing as the district runner-up for the first time.
Memorial entered the playoffs for the third consecutive season with one big goal—to win its first postseason game in program history.
The Warriors (22-5 overall) did just that,holding off a late charge by Princeton to claim a 42-38 victory in a bi-district playoff game on Friday.
The two teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime, and though the game stayed close throughout, Memorial was able to edge out to a three-point lead heading to the fourth quarter and close it out from there.
Jasmyn Lott enjoyed a big night for the Warriors with 20 points, with Cammie McKinney also in double figures with 16. Princeton got 14 points from Makenna Walker and nine from Kayla Fuller.
Centennial (15-8) was able to topple a No. 1 seed last season, but could not repeat the feat as Wylie East pulled away for a 58-33 victory in a bi-district playoff game.
The Titans hung tough for one half and were within 21-18 at the break, but the Raiders (24-3) showed why they are ranked No. 12 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll in the second half.
Behind 27 points from Akasha Davis, 12 from Taylor Dailey and seven from Keyera Roseby, Wylie East went on a 18-6 run in the third quarter and outscored Centennial 19-9 in the fourth to put the finishing touches on the win.
Madison Ott led the Titans with 15 points, with Leila Patel and Kobi LaCour each chipping in with four.
Memorial will take on Lancaster in the area round at a time and place to be determined. They are joined in the second round by Lone Star, who will square off with South Oak Cliff, and defending state champion Liberty, who will face Carrollton Newman Smith.
