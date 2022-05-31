As many students are gearing up for the start of summer vacation, many area football players on staying plenty busy.
Fresh off the completion of spring workouts, teams have turned their full attention toward 7-on-7 football, as the state tournament is right around the corner.
Though several teams from around the Metroplex have punched their tickets at various state qualifying tournaments in recent weeks, with the likes of Hebron, Plano, Coppell, Flower Mound Marcus and Rockwall-Heath, that does not include any locals from Mesquite ISD, Garland ISD or Frisco ISD.
Several local teams have made the trip to the state event, dating back to when North Mesquite claimed the championship in the tournament’s second year back in 1999.
This past week, the Stallions were looking to make another run to the state event when it competed at the Northwest SQT.
North Mesquite was impressive from the start, posting a 25-6 win over Arlington Lamar, an 18-12 decision over Haslet and a 20-13 victory against White Settlement Brewer to win Pool D.
A state berth will have to wait, however, as the Stallions were edged by North Crowley, 25-20, in the state qualifying round.
At the same site, Frisco Lone Star was also in action. The Rangers dropped a defensive affair in their opener as Lake Dallas was able to pull out a 14-7 win.
Lone Star bounced back with a pair of convincing victories, rolling past Pearce, 28-6, and then cruising over Denton Braswell in a 48-12 rout, but that was not enough to catch Lake Dallas to win the pool.
At the Midlothian Heritage SQT, Frisco Centennial narrowly missed out on qualifying for a trip to state.
The Titans were locked in a tight battle in pool play, which saw three teams post 2-1 records. Centennial picked up a 26-19 win against Mansfield Timberview, dropped a 27-20 decision to the hosts, but bounced back with a 26-12 victory over Arlington.
After tiebreakers, it was the Titans who moved on to the state qualifying round, but there, they ran into DeSoto, and were unable to keep pace with a 43-13 loss.
Poteet was also in action at the tournament and enjoyed mixed results. The Pirates fell to Colleyville Heritage, 26-12, but bounced back with a 14-12 win against Greenville.
Poteet had a chance to advance to the qualifying round, but it was Rockwall-Heath who was able to pull away for a 45-7 win, as the Hawks went on to punch their ticket with a victory in the qualifier.
Teams will have three more weekends of SQTs to try to punch their tickets for the 2022 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament, which will take place on June 23-25 at Veterans Park in College Station.
