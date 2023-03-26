Frisco ISD is one of the toughest places in Texas to carve out a distinctive winning tradition in soccer.
Prior to this season, when FISD teams were primarily grouped in the same district, the regular-season battles for the four playoff berths were sometimes more competitive than what the qualifiers saw in the opening rounds, and even the regional tournament.
Wakeland set the standard for girls soccer in 2011 when it captured its first state championship.
The Wolverines became a perennial playoff team and have advanced to the state tournament in three of their last four opportunities, capturing 5A titles in 2018 and last season.
Back in 2016, it was Centennial’s turn to step into the spotlight, as it put things together at the right time to make a run to the state championship.
Each of the FISD programs has enjoyed periods of success, but they understand the standard of ultimate success is returning from Georgetown with the trophy.
Frisco is looking to add its name to that list and it has been getting closer.
The Raccoons emerged from the toughest district in the state with the 9-5A title a year ago, defeating the eventual state champs along the way and advancing to the regional tournament, where they dropped a heartbreaker to Highland Park in a shootout.
This season, Frisco defended its district championship, and is looking to take the next step.
One of the chief reasons for the Raccoons’ recent rise has been senior Lexi Lee, who has established herself as one of the top players in the area.
Frisco won just two district games during the 2019-2020 season, but Lee broke out during her sophomore campaign, scoring 29 goals and adding four assists as she was named district offensive player of the year in leading the Raccoons back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.
A year ago, Lee was voted as the 9-5A most valuable player, as she tallied 27 goals and a dozen assists as Frisco won its first district championship since 2016.
This season Lee, who signed to continue her career at Oklahoma State, is again putting up MVP type numbers, ranking among the area leaders with 26 goals and also dishing out her share of assists.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Lee talks about her growth as a player, Frisco’s recent rise as a program and what the Raccoons hope to accomplish during the next few weeks.
SLM: Congratulations on the great season thus far. What were the team’s expectations/goals going into the season?
LL: Our expectation from day one was to win a State championship.
SLM: Looking back, was there a particular match or tournament that got this team going in the right direction?
LL: The first time we beat Wakeland, it helped encourage our team to work for each other toward a common goal.
SLM: How would you describe your role on the team?
LL: I would say my role on the team is a leader because I take charge on the field.
SLM: What do you think are your strengths as a player?
LL: My strengths as a player are my ability to score, being a leader on the field, and my soccer IQ.
SLM: You have become one of the top scorers in the area. Does that place any additional pressure on you, and if so, how do you cope with that?
LL: Yes, sometimes it does put extra pressure on me, but I cope with it by reminding myself of the great teammates I have that help me achieve this goal.
SLM: Frisco has been on a nice run these last few years. What does it mean to yourself and your teammates to be able to carry on that success?
LL: It is a great feeling to be able to carry on the success and know that our class has been a huge impact to Frisco soccer.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
LL: I started playing when I was 4 years old.
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what made you focus on soccer?
LL: I used to do gymnastics and tennis but I wanted to focus on soccer because I found soccer to be more enjoyable and I loved the feeling I got when I scored or won tournaments.
SLM: Who are some soccer players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
LL: I look up to Messi and Mallory Pugh, I love the type of players they are and how they impact their teams on and off the field.
SLM: What do you enjoy during away from the sport?
LL: Outside of soccer, I spend a lot of time with friends and family.
SLM: Now that the playoffs are here, what is the team’s goals/expectations, and what are the keys to realizing those dreams?
LL: Our expectations are to win State but we have realized that we have to work as a team and not take teams for granted.
