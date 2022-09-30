In recent years, Frisco ISD has been guaranteed at least four playoff teams as all 10 schools formed their own district.
The flip side of that coin, however, was that many talented FISD squads that might be postseason teams in other districts were left out of the playoff field due to the level of competition within the city.
With the arrival of Emerson on the varsity scene, the University Interscholastic League had to split up the FISD teams, and with the departure of strong programs such as Lone Star, Wakeland, Reedy and Frisco, that opens the door for others to step through.
While that quartet is engaged in its own playoff race in 9-5A, the new 10-5A made up of the remaining seven FISD teams in 5A assures that once again that four locals will qualify for the playoffs.
The 10-5A season reaches its halfway point on Friday and the race is already beginning to take shape.
Entering Friday, Liberty is the lone undefeated team at 5-0, with Independence and Lebanon Trail tied for second at 4-1 and Memorial in third place at 3-3.
While the top four have established themselves, Emerson, Heritage and Centennial each have at least four district losses, meaning there is work to do to get back into the hunt.
The Redhawks have dropped just two sets during their five-game district winning streak heading into a tough match against Lebanon Trail.
Liberty has one of the top offensive players in the district in junior M.J. McCurdy, who is averaging 4.9 kills per set. McCurdy gets plenty of help, though, as senior Emma Cacurak is recording 2.9 kills per set and freshman Jaiden Harris has made an immediate impact with 2.1 kills per game.
Senior McKenna Gildon has been masterful running the offense, recording 9.9 assists per set. But Gildon does much more, as she is averaging 3.3 digs and 1.3 kills per game, she has a team-high 35 aces and has even contributed 23 blocks.
The defense has been a strength for Liberty, both at the net and in the back.
Senior Alyssa Magness had 46 blocks to lead a group of five players with at least 23 or more. Junior Brooklyn Shelton has a team-high 5.2 kills per set, followed by McCurdy (4.2 dpg) and Gildon.
While the Redhawks enter Friday as the lone unbeaten team, that might not be the case when the weekend rolls around as they faced a tough challenge against a Lebanon Trail team eager to bounce back from its first district loss on Tuesday against Independence.
Sophomore Teagan Dixon leads the team with 3.1 kills per set, followed closely by junior Kaylie Stowe (2.5 kpg) and senior Angela Henson (2.3 kpg).
Junior Hannah Ross is dishing out 7.1 assists per game, an freshman Atihana Abadan has also shown promise in that role.
Junior Jillian Elki has a team-high 22 blocks and the Trail Blazers are especially tough defensively in the back. Senior Symone Sims leads the way with 7.9 digs per set, with Henson (5.5 dpg), Ross (3.6 dpg) and Dixon (2.9) also big contributors.
The only blemish on the Knights district resume is a four-set loss to Liberty and they made a statement on Tuesday with an impressive sweep of Lebanon Trail.
Independence has one of the best 1-2 punches in 10-5A with junior Reagan Bedell and senior Anita Hancock.
Bedell leads the team in kills with 5.3 kills per game, in digs with 3.2 per set, and aces with 54. Hancock is recording 4.1 kills and 2.6 digs per set, with a team-best 51 blocks to go along with 50 aces.
Senior Sydney Sabin is the lone server and one of the best in the area with 10.1 assists per game and she is also solid in the back defensively (2.4 dpg) and behind the service line with 34 aces.
The Knights have also gotten good contributions from seniors Jordyn Millhouse and Cassie Lutz and freshman Charlotte Caruth.
Memorial is the lone team to have completed its first half of district play, and while it has fallen to the top three teams, it has taken care of business against the rest of the field to put itself in the driver’s seat for the fourth and final playoff berth.
Sophomore Britton Finley has picked up where she left off from her district newcomer of the year campaign, as she is averaging 4.5 kills and 2.3 digs per game with 32 blocks and 30 aces.
Another sophomore, Ava Steffe, is the other big weapon offensively, with 3.9 kills per game to go along with 26 blocks.
The Warriors have two solid setters with sophomore Kiana Babaei, who is recording 5.3 assists per game, and junior Macey Kesel, who is tallying 4.1 assists per set.
Freshman Juliana Hernandez has emerged as the top defensive player with 4.6 digs per game and is also a specialist behind the service line with 48 aces.
Behind the top four, Centennial (1-4), Emerson (1-4) and Heritage (0-5) are looking to climb back into the playoff race, but they will have to avenge some earlier defeats to do so.
The Titans earned their first district win on Tuesday at the expense of the Mavericks in a hard-fought 31-29, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16 victory.
Centennial’s offense is led by junior Brianna Hamilton, who has 3.3 kills per set, but they have also had a pair of freshman step up in Alexis Anderson and Madison Victoriano, who are recording 2.5 and 2.3 kills per game, respectively.
Victoriano and Hamilton also lead the team in digs, along with juniors Kyelynn Swink, Delaney Kemp and Luna Cobos.
If that were not enough, Cobos also posts a team-best 4.5 assists per game and Victoriano is tallying 3.3 assists per set.
In its first varsity season, Emerson (1-4) has endured some expected tough times. But the Mavericks have also shown their potential in being one of only two teams to take a set off of Liberty.
Heritage (0-5) made the playoffs a year ago, but was hit hard by graduation.
The Coyotes have solid players up front with sophomore Amaya Carter (2.0 kpg), senior Ashley Williams (1.8 kpg) and junior Kaylah Braxton (1.8 kpg).
Senior Cherie Neal leads the team with 31 blocks and senior Jordan Wehr has 46 aces.
Sophomore Emily McShan has a team-best 3.7 digs per game, with Wehr (3.0 dpg) and sophomore Brooke Lee (2.3 dpg) other key players in the back and Wehr is also the team’s top distributor, with 6.7 assists per set.
With the second half of the district season ready to go on Tuesday, it appears as though the battle is set for the top four teams to battle it out for the 10-5A crown, but do not count out the remaining three teams, who have the talent to not only pull an upset to determine the final pecking order, but also get back into the race themselves.
