The accolades just keep coming for Lovejoy seniors Averi Carlson and Rosemary Archer. The duo are fresh off helping lead the Lady Leopards to a third consecutive Class 5A state championship and have plenty of recognition to show for it.
Both Carlson and Archer were named to the MaxPreps All-American Volleyball Team on Tuesday — Carlson to the first team and Archer to the second team.
Carlson, named Star Local Media’s all-area MVP, an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America first-teamer and the Class 5A state tournament MVP, totaled out 919 assists to go along with a career-high 212 kills, plus 378 digs, 72 aces and 23 blocks.
The Baylor commit teamed up with Archer to run the Lady Leopards’ two-setter offense. To Archer’s credit, she complemented Carlson plenty on her way to splitting district MVP honors in 10-5A. The Pepperdine commit doubled up on All-America selections as a senior, recognized by both the AVCA and MaxPreps after posting 563 assists, 409 kills, 384 digs, 71 aces and 32 blocks.
The Lovejoy duo’s MaxPreps All-American selections come not long after receiving recognition by the Texas Girls Coaches Association with spots on the 5A all-state team. They weren’t alone either.
District rival McKinney North, which split the 10-5A championship with Lovejoy, landed all-state selections for senior Sydney Huck and junior Lily Nicholson. Huck impressed in her final season as a Lady Bulldog, pacing the team in kills with 413 (on a .329 hitting percentage) to go along with 348 digs, 62 aces and 41 assists.
Plenty of those kills were set up by Nicholson, who joined Archer as 10-5A co-MVP. Named Star Local Media’s all-area setter of the year for the second consecutive season, Nicholson dished out 1,080 assists on top of 132 kills, 320 digs and 21 blocks.
Frisco ISD, meanwhile, had four student-athletes named all-state, including two from 9-5A champion Reedy. The Lady Lions parlayed that conference title into their first-ever trip to the regional finals, and thanks in part to the play of junior Halle Schroder and senior Camryn Hill. Both were named all-state — Schroder, the 9-5A MVP, did a little of everything for Reedy, recording 389 kills, an average of 3.2 per set, 364 digs, which was 3.0 per game, to go along with 54 aces and 40 blocks. Hill, a Stephen F. Austin signee, registered 264 kills (3.1 per game), 315 digs (3.8 per game), 35 blocks and 26 aces.
Wakeland junior Hannah Pfiffner helped lead the Lady Wolverines to the regional quarterfinals and earned an all-state honor her own. The blocker and right-side hitter posted a team-high 409 kills, an average of 3.2 per set, to go along with 84 blocks and 23 aces.
Independence, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of 9-5A behind strong play from senior Abby Wadas. Named the 9-5A defensive player of the year, the San Francisco signee recorded 591 digs, an average of 4.9 per set, and added 126 assists and 69 aces.
There was plenty of local representation in 6A as well, particularly in 5-6A and 6-6A. The latter had three teams advance at least three rounds deep in the playoffs, including Marcus and Hebron, who had a pair of all-district superlative winners named all-state.
Marcus senior Maggie Boyd, named 6-6A MVP, closed out her high school career with an all-state nod after pacing the Lady Marauders with 601 kills, 486 digs, 35 assists, 54 aces and 49 blocks. Hebron senior Harmony Sample, meanwhile, earned the district’s hitter of the year accolade to go along with an all-state pick after tallying 611 kills, 547 assists, 66 aces, 345 digs and 113 blocks for the Lady Hawks.
Flower Mound senior Bella Ortiz also earned an all-state spot after leading the Lady Jaguars to a fourth consecutive district championship. Named 6-6A blocker of the year, Ortiz accounted for 341 kills, 127 digs, 90 blocks and 32 aces.
Plano’s Naylani Feliciano has plenty of accolades to show for her senior season, including 6-6A defensive player of the year, Star Local Media all-area libero of the year and AVCA All-America first team. Add a TGCA all-state selection after the Miami commit totaled 871 digs, 53 aces and 2.51 serve-receive pass rating.
In 5-6A, Allen senior Emily Canaan landed her district’s defensive player of the year honor and an AVCA All-America first-team selection of her own. Canaan can tack on an all-state selection to those accolades following a season where she posted 499 digs, 129 assists and 32 aces for the bi-district qualifier Lady Eagles.
McKinney Boyd senior Hannah Billeter and Prosper sophomore Ayden Ames both led their respective teams in kills and have a pair of all-state nods to show for it. Billeter, the 5-6A offensive player of the year, totaled 439 kills, 373 digs and 28 aces, while Ames, the district’s newcomer of the year, had 455 kills, 46 aces, 68 blocks and 139 digs in her first year at Prosper.
Sachse, which went unbeaten in district play over in 9-6A, didn’t go unrecognized either. The Lady Mustangs were paced in the back row by senior Zoria Heard, named the league’s defensive player of the year. A four-time all-district honoree, Heard tallied 680 digs, an average of 5.2 per set, 64 aces and had a 2.04 passing percentage.
