Believe it or not, the 2023-2024 school year has arrived, with most districts around the area set for the first day of school next week.
As temperatures continue to swelter in the 100-degree range, area athletes are returning to their respective fields to prepare for the upcoming season.
The first on the docket are volleyball and some football, which reported for action on Monday.
For volleyball, it is the start of a quick transition, as Friday marked the first day for scrimmages and the regular season gets underway on Tuesday.
Most district slates get going in September with the district certification deadline on Oct. 28 and the state tournament slated for Nov. 15-18 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Monday’s opening date for football was open to only to programs in Class 1A-4A, as well as the small group of 5A and 6A teams that did not hold spring workouts.
Those larger programs get going with conditioning on Monday and contact drills getting started on Saturday.
The first scrimmage is slated for Aug. 17-19, with most teams opening their seasons the following week.
The playoffs get going the second week in November, culminating with the state championship games on Dec. 13-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The other two sports that get going this week are team tennis and cross country, and many of those will jump right into competition.
Tennis teams must wrap up their district tournaments by Oct. 7, with the state event scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Texas A&M University.
As for the cross country runners, they will build up to the district certification deadline on Oct. 14, with the regional meet taking place on Oct. 23-24 and the state competition slated for Nov. 3-4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
