GEORGETOWN -- The Frisco Wakeland boys soccer team was already on cloud nine before taking the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field for Saturday's Class 5A state championship game.
Moments before the Wolverines entered the last stop in their conquest for a fifth UIL state title, they watched the Wakeland girls rally for an improbable 3-2 overtime win over Grapevine to clinch a championship of their own.
"You look at the way they ended and the way those girls fought and scrapped back, our guys were so excited when they scored that game-winner," said Andy Holt, Wakeland boys head coach. "They wanted to get on the field and celebrate right there."
Not that the Wolverines need another shot of energy to start a match -- not during a postseason where the Wakeland boys had scored within the first 10 minutes in five of their six prior playoff wins. They kept that surge going on Saturday, striking three times in the first half to fuel a 3-0 shutout win over Dripping Springs to secure back-to-back 5A state championships.
"It feels great. Every year, we've got to represent Wakeland and everything that school stands for," said William Heidman, Wakeland senior. "This program is the best of its generation and to be able to carry that on every year feels great. To get another one for coach Holt, coach (Stepon) Esfandiary, these boys and this school is the best feeling in the world."
The Wolverines continue to operate in rarefied air opposite the rest of 5A. Saturday marked their sixth consecutive state championship game appearance and the fourth time in the past five postseasons that they've hoisted the trophy.
That success extends to the girls' program, which captured its third state title moments earlier. With the boys win, Wakeland procured its second sweep of the UIL 5A state soccer titles in the past four years.
"Watching the girls do what they've done ... it pushes us all," Heidman said. "All playoffs, we've said that we can't let the girls get one more win than us."
The Wolverines did so in familiar fashion on Saturday. Wakeland's high-octane offense needed just over three minutes to set the tone opposite Dripping Springs -- a deep throw-in by senior Riley Garza settled in the box before senior Ryan Greener booted a shot that careened off a Dripping Springs defender and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
"They've done it all playoffs. We've scored in the first 10 minutes of every game except for one. Six out of seven playoff games," Holt said. "These guys have set the tone and played extremely well all season. They turned it up a level when we got to the playoffs."
Holt chalked Wakeland's quick starts up to a senior-laden roster, meshing leadership with talent. Look no further than Heidman, who was named MVP of the 5A state tournament in his final high school match. He contributed to the Wolverines' early onslaught, upping the count to 2-0 in the 15th minute on a header following a cross by fellow senior Brennan Bezdek.
"It's just working as a team," Heidman said. "We're getting each other the ball, making the runs in behind, finding each other, playing beautiful balls and finishing our chances every time."
Wakeland continued to apply pressure, opening up a 3-0 lead in the 37th minute just before halftime after a loose ball on another throw-in found the foot of sophomore Hazani Torres, who sent the ball through a crowd and to the right post for the three-goal advantage.
"It makes you feel good, gives you a little cushion, and ultimately we didn't sit on it. We stayed after it and got on them," Holt said.
In total, Wakeland launched eight shots in the first half opposite just three for Dripping Springs. The Wolverines nursed their three-goal lead to the finish line, authoring a clean sheet in net for senior Brad Shreve, who had five saves for the match.
Saturday's win capped the Wolverines' 2022 season at 24-4-1, complete with an exclamation mark finish to a postseason that saw the team outscore opponents, 26-4, and shut out four opponents.
"It's up there with one of the best to ever be," Holt said. "Just like Plano was back in the 90s. You win four out of five like we have, these guys have worked their tails off to put themselves in this situation and I'm super proud of them."
PHOTOS: Frisco Wakeland boys soccer are back-to-back state champs
