Frisco Lone Star senior Bartek Zabek, middle, is congratulated by his teammates after being voted as MVP of the Class 5A state tournament.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches announced its all-region and all-state selections following the 2023 season, and there was no shortage of local student-athletes represented for their work on the pitch.

From Class 5A state champion Frisco Lone Star to state semifinalists Allen and Sachse, as well as a litany of other area-wide programs, here is a look at which student-athletes from the Star Local Media coverage area came away with TASCO postseason accolades on the boys side. 

