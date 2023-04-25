The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches announced its all-region and all-state selections following the 2023 season, and there was no shortage of local student-athletes represented for their work on the pitch.
From Class 5A state champion Frisco Lone Star to state semifinalists Allen and Sachse, as well as a litany of other area-wide programs, here is a look at which student-athletes from the Star Local Media coverage area came away with TASCO postseason accolades on the boys side.
(For the girls list, click here)
Ryoma Colyar, D, Sr., all-state first team
Zachary Forehand, F, Sr., all-region first team
Evan Pustejovsky, MF, Sr., all-region second team
Alec Setterberg, GK, Sr., all-state second team
Kim Fullerton, Region I-6A head coach of the year
Thomas McNamara, Region I-6A assistant coach of the year
Nikolas Hamblin, D, Sr., all-state second team
Hank Melton, MF, Jr., all-state honorable mention
Josten Watkins, F, Sr., all-state second team
Yannis Benae, D, Jr., all-region second team
Jacob Kim, F, Sr., all-region second team
Diego Rodriguez, MF, Jr., all-region first team
Lucas Sano, D, Sr., all-region first team
Jonathan Hopkins, GK, So., all-region second team
Salim Chavez, MF, Sr., all-state first team
Tucker Eason, F, So., all-state honorable mention
Maddox Thomas, D, Sr., all-state first team
Bartek Zabek, F, Sr., all-state first team
Sergio Lopez, Region II-5A assistant coach of the year
Griffin Shelley, MF, Jr., all-region second team
Jacobo Betancourt, F, Sr., all-state second team
Cole Powell, D, Sr., all-state honorable mention
Adric Rosato, F, Sr., all-region second team
Albi Xhafa, MF, Sr., all-region first team
Santiago Carrasco, MF, Sr., all-region first team
Hayden Owens, GK, Sr., all-state honorable mention
Luke Dean, MF, Sr., all-region first team
Micah Gonzales, F, Sr. all-region first team
Evan Mayhaw, GK, Jr., all-region first team
Jet Thomson, F, Sr., all-region second team
Edwin Beltran, GK, Sr., all-state honorable mention
DJ Koulai, F, Sr., all-state second team
Axel Martinez, D, Sr., all-state second team
Caden Carlock, F, Sr., all-region first team
Noah Nguyen, GK, Sr., all-region first team
PJ Opoku, D, Jr., all-region first team
Antranik Souza, MF, Jr., all-region second team
Cesar Batres, MF, Jr., all-region first team
Caleb Sempebwa, D, Sr., all-state honorable mention
Luke Adams, D, Sr., all-state second team
Carson Burden, MF, Jr., all-state second team
Keaton Hood, GK, Sr., all-state first team
Ben Mulrooney, F, So., all-region first team
Clinton Shelton, Region II-5A head coach of the year
Miguel Duran, MF, So., all-region second team
Carl Elaya, D, Sr., all-region honorable mention
Adan Aguilar, MF, So., all-region honorable mention
Weslyn Valle, D, So., all-region honorable mention
Caden Berg, F, Jr., all-state honorable mention
Chance Anderson, D, So., all-state honorable mention
Haris Dunic, D, Sr., all-state first team
Cooper Tea, MF, Sr., all-state first team
Josh Weston, GK, So., all-state first team
Benjamin Buentello, Region II-6A head coach of the year
Nash Aziz, F, Sr., all-region first team
Dom David, D, Jr., all-region second team
Henry Hartmann, MF, Jr., all-region first team
Landon Marquez de la Plata, F, Jr., all-region second team
