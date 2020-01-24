At the midpoint: 9-5A playoff race set to heat up on hardwoo

While District 9-5A basketball’s playoff picture appears to be a five-team race on the girls side, the boys side of things in Frisco ISD is just heating up with nearly every team still in the hunt.
After Tuesday’s action, Wakeland sits alone in first place with others like Independence and Centennial on its heels for a district crown, while other programs such as Memorial and Liberty are picking up steam as the homestretch rapidly approaches.
Let’s take a closer look at some of these playoff hopefuls as the second half of district action officially gets underway with plenty left to fight for on the hardwood.
1. Wakeland (8-2)
Wakeland returned much of its roster from a year ago, during which it snuck into the postseason as the fourth seed and has taken its play to another level this season.
The Wolverines have proven they can win the gritty games against the district’s best, which included narrow victories over Frisco, Centennial and Memorial, and have taken care of business over opponents like Lone Star, Heritage and Lebanon Trail.
It also helps to have one of the top scorers in the area in junior Cooper Sisco, who has made a strong case for District MVP after pouring in 33 points in a rare loss two weeks ago to Liberty.
2. Independence (7-3)
The Knights very well could be the most surprising team in the district this season, and much like Wakeland, they have been the kings of winning close contests.
The most recent came last Friday when Independence held off a furious rally from the Wolverines to temporarily claim a share of the district lead with the win.
However, after Tuesday’s loss to red-hot Memorial, the Knights still have key matchups looming with Liberty, Centennial, Frisco and Wakeland that very well could shake up the playoff picture.
2. Centennial (7-3)
The Titans are one of the more senior-laden groups in the district and it shows with them high atop the standings tied for second.
Seniors Anshu Reddy, Logan Swink, Trysten Meadors and Dawson Minke lead the way, while junior standout Xavier Savage, who scored 34 points in a victory over Memorial earlier this month, have all transformed Centennial into a playoff-caliber club.
4. Frisco (6-4)
At times this season, the Raccoons have been rather inconsistent and one of the more difficult teams to figure out, but have excelled enough to be in the playoff picture.
Frisco has the size in forwards Jody Nance and Mason Wujek, plus the stellar wing play in Kobe Jones and Ari Seals, to compete with anyone in the district.
It will come down to a matter of pulling off close wins down the stretch, and if the Raccoons can do just that, they can very well compete for a district title.
4. Memorial (6-4)
Had Memorial star sophomore Isaiah Foster not gone down with a season-ending knee injury in the very first game of the season, perhaps the Warriors would be running away with the district by now.
However, the second-year program has been without the services of the reigning Newcomer of the Year and has still prevailed to be in the postseason mix.
Players like freshman Drew Steffe and junior Shannon Lowery have been phenomenal in Foster’s absence, and this crew very well could be one of the state’s top teams at full strength next season.
6. Liberty (5-5)
Just two weeks ago, it appeared as if last year’s district champion would be finishing near the bottom of the standings in 2020.
Despite the uncharacteristically slow start for the Redhawks, Liberty has surged ahead with five consecutive victories to get just one game back within the final playoff spot.
Although this year’s squad no longer has the two-time District MVP in Zion Richardson, a player like senior forward Micaiah Abii is more than capable of sneaking the Redhawks into the big dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.