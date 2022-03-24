A year ago, the 9-5A softball race went down to the wire, with Memorial pulling out a 4-3 win over Heritage on the final day of the regular season to edge the Coyotes by one game to win the district championship.
Fast forward and Heritage has been a team on a mission so far this season.
The first half of the 9-5A slate wrapped up on Tuesday, and fittingly, the Coyotes squared off with the Warriors with first place on the line.
This time, Heritage not only gained a measure of revenge, but also took control of the district race, posting a 3-1 victory over Memorial to remain undefeated in 9-5A play.
There is still a long way to go, but that victory gives the Coyotes (9-0) a two-game lead over Memorial (7-2) and Wakeland (7-2), with Lone Star (6-3) and Reedy (6-3) sitting in a tie for fourth place.
Heritage junior Jensin Hall turned in another dominant effort on the mound. Last year’s 9-5A pitcher of the year, Hall allowed only one hit over seven innings, while striking out 15 and not yielding a walk.
That has been a common theme for Hall, who is 15-1 on the year with a 0.45 earned run average and a staggering 179 strikeouts in 78 innings of work.
The Coyotes were able to strike for three runs in a pivotal fifth-inning rally, as Vyanna Quezada drove in a pair of runs and Elyse Leclair plated another.
Offense has generally not been a problem for Heritage thus far, as it is hitting .399 as a team.
Every Coyote starter is hitting .300 or better. Leclair, last year’s 9-5A defensive player of the year, has been particularly dangerous setting the table at the top of the order, hitting .611 with 17 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
Quezada it batting .436 with a team-high five doubles and Hall has been a force at the plate, as well, helping her own cause with a .421 batting average with a team-leading three home runs and 13 runs batted in.
There is no weak spot in the lineup, which also features Nadya Quezada (.417, 15 RBIs), Ahna Vanmeter (.386, 13 RBIs), Jaicee Sott (.359, 17 runs), Kailey Sweezey (.359, 11 RBIs), Sarah Hagan (.333, 16 runs) and Kaira Netzel (.324, 2 HRs).
The road is still a long one, but Heritage is in the driver’s seat as it pursues the first district championship in program history.
Memorial senior Maddie Muller took the hard-luck loss against Heritage, despite not allowing an earned run.
Muller has posted a 12-3 record with a 0.61 ERA, with three no-hitters and 134 strikeouts in 80.2 innings. Sophomore Alexis Taylor has also showed promise in limited work on the mound, with a 1.29 earned run average and 35 strikeouts and only two walks in 16.1 frames.
The Warriors, who also made their first playoff appearance last season in addition to claiming the 9-5A crown, not only hit for average, but also some pop at the plate.
Taylor leads the team with a .551 batting average with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in.
Natalie Gowan is hitting .500 with six doubles and 18 RBIs and Hannah Huggins (.457, team-high 22 runs) and Taylee Chasko (.421, 14 runs) also top the .400 mark.
Olivia Tefft (.390 has seven extra base hits, Emily Bustillos is hitting .370, Avery Cannon (.326) has three doubles, three triples and five home runs, Payton Newlin (.320) has recorded seven doubles, 14 runs and 22 runs batted in, and Muller (.320) often helps her own cause with four doubles, four triples and 14 RBIs.
Wakeland, another playoff team from a year ago, is in good position heading into the stretch run in its tie for second place with Memorial. The Wolverines got a battle from Lebanon Trail on Tuesday, with the game scoreless through three innings, but they erupted for 10 runs in the final two frames to put the run rule into effect.
Kate Piskor, last year’s 9-5A utility player of the year, once again did the job on the mound, pitching a five-inning no-hitter and striking out eight, and she is averaging nearly two punch-outs per frame.
Riley Langford leads the team with a .488 batting average with 14 runs batted in.
Piskor (.405) is also a force at the plate, Emily Wilson is hitting .353 and the Wolverines have also gotten a lift from a pair of freshmen, as Claire Schreiner is batting .390 with a team-best three home runs and 20 RBIs, while Mia Sanchez is hitting .333.
Lone Star and Reedy each picked up victories on Tuesday to finish the first half of the 9-5A slate at 6-3.
The Rangers used a seven-run third inning to take control and then pulled away for a 16-5 win over Liberty.
Emma Zaboronek went 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two driven in and Kirstyn Jones was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs to pace the offense.
Unlike many teams, Lone Star has actually relied on multiple pitchers Ashley Galbraith and Kaylee Smith logging the most innings, and Ava Feragotti also got some work on Tuesday.
Zaboronek has been red-hot at the plate all season long, hitting .636 with a team-high 19 runs scored.
Jones has posted a .529 batting average with a team-leading four home runs and Emilee Prochaska has picked up where she left off on her newcomer of the year campaign from a season ago, hitting .514 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and a team-leading 23 RBIs.
There are few holes in the Lone Star lineup, which also includes freshman Camryn Allen (.417), Brianna Stokes (.415), Galbraith (.391), Alexis Edgett (.357) and Autumn Benavides (.356).
The Lions are searching for their fourth straight playoff appearance and they won the first head-to-head meeting over the Rangers.
Reed rolled to a 19-2 win over Independence on Tuesday, with Makayla Cox throwing a no-hitter.
The junior pitcher, a first-team all-district honoree a year ago, has posted an 11-3 record with a 1.68 earned run average and 118 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched.
Cox is also a key member of the lineup, where she leads the team with a .476 average with a home run and 17 RBIs.
Ally Ryan his hitting .474 with four doubles, three home runs and 21 runs batted in and Audrey Messer is batting an even .400 with three homers and a team-best 22 runs driven in.
Freshman Megan Lau (.349) has done a good job getting on base and leads the Lions with 28 runs scored, Mycah McClendon is hitting .389 with a pair of home runs and Campbell McGee has a .375 batting average with four doubles and 11 RBIs.
Lone Star and Reedy have a two-game lead on Frisco, who improved to 4-5 with a 8-6 victory over Centennial (3-6) on Tuesday.
The Raccoons are just one district win shy of its total from last year as they pursue their first playoff berth since 2017.
Frisco returned a quartet of all-district performers in senior Madison Hubbard, juniors Emma Leraas and Emilie Gilbert and sophomore Drea Thompson.
The Titans are hoping for a second-half surge to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Sophomore Emily Lawson, a first-team all-district selection last season, has shouldered the pitching load and senior Tatum Wright was also a first-team honoree a year ago.
Centennial also returned all-district members in seniors Emma Gasperich, Sierra Corbin, Emily Zhao and Alex Byrd.
Independence, Lebanon Trail and Liberty head into the second half on the outside looking in with 1-8 records.
The Knights have had to cope with the graduation of 9-5A most valuable player Savy Williams, one of the most dominant pitchers in the area who signed with North Dakota State University.
In her place, Independence has tried out a number of different arms, and Reagan Bedell, Brae Hubert and Avery Davis each logged innings on Tuesday.
Bedell is coming off an all-district season during her freshman campaign and the Knights also return all-district juniors Sydney Sabin and Tristyn Madden, but will need others to step up to make a turnaround.
The Trail Blazers, who have never made the playoffs, returned one all-district performer in senior Riley Williams.
Parker Rodgers has turned in some solid efforts on the mound and Snigda Paul, Ella Ramon, Valentina Quinones and Suhani Saxena have been other players to watch.
Like Lebanon Trail, the Redhawks are also searching for their first playoff berth, and while that might not be a possibility this season, they would like to build momentum for the future down the stretch.
Adeline Glatch is among the arms Liberty has used and she also hits in the heart of the order along with Delila Bond, Ainslee Palmer, Maegan Shannon and Madison Terry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.