Aug. 20 named Frisco Flyers 11 Rox-Alex Day

Facing a daunting 21-10 deficit in the final game of the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships back in July, one local team dug deep thanks to a special, season-long motto.
The Frisco Flyers 11 Rox-Alex, which utilized the adage “Perfect effort, always in all ways” throughout the season, channeled that mantra when it needed it the most while facing a standout team from Florida in Top Select 11 Elite.
And although the Flyers went on to lose the opening set, their effort and resiliency helped them storm all the way back to tie things up at 24 apiece before eventually losing, 26-24.
Despite the defeat, the Frisco-based ballclub stole the momentum heading into the second set, in which it won convincingly, 25-15. Then in the final decisive set, head coach Alex Pagan knew his girls had it in the bag when an 8-2 lead forced an early timeout before his squad went on to close things out with a 15-12 win.
“As a coach you have that moment where you know that they have arrived and it’s time,” he said. “It was just pure joy. I don’t think I have jumped that many times in a little bit of a window than I had in years when we won.”
The Flyers had some added motivation going into the summer after coming so close the year before when they finished third at nationals. Many players from the championship team were on last year’s roster playing up an age, including Julianna Hernandez and Lexi Anderson.
Anderson, nicknamed “Rooftop” for her ability to tower over opponents and control the net, spearheaded a devastating frontline alongside Hannah Lee. Hernandez returned this summer, this time as the team’s captain, and a star on the back row for Pagan was libero Summer Hodge.
Stasia Brown, Trinity Mata-Speer, Melanie Chavez, Aubree Fernandez, Madison Victoriano, Hayden Olson and Mary Cate Esler rounded out the rest of the star-studded roster — one that Pagan pegged as one of the more unique and special teams he has had the pleasure of coaching in his five years with the Frisco Flyers.
“Their athleticism and growth as volleyball players was special enough, and most other kids this age don’t play the way these girls play,” he said. “In fact, they scrimmaged against our top 17s team. We got beat pretty bad, but these girls played fearlessly. The highlight of that was that [Anderson] blocked one of the hitters on that team. Everyone ran on the court and gave her a hug, and even though we got destroyed everyone was so excited.”
When the Flyers weren’t matched up with some of the country’s best in national qualifiers, Pagan put his team in six different tournaments in which they faced off with other teams that were a year older. In those tournaments playing up an age, the Flyers finished in the top three in all except for one
Going up against other elite competition, often times practicing against older girls, helped the Flyers to an impressive 25-1 overall record in their three national tournament appearances.
Following the national championship, the Flyers have been recognized all throughout Frisco, including last month at Frisco RoughRiders home game at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Then shortly after, they were honored at city hall where Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney officially coined Aug. 20 as Frisco Flyers 11 Rox-Alex Day.
Although Pagan was unable to attend the special ceremony night, he still watched things unfold on his phone, as he has also done many times reliving that unforgettable match from over two months ago.
“It was pretty surreal when it all happened,” he said. “A lot of the parents have watched it over and over again and so have I. It was exciting then, and it’s still just as exciting now.”
