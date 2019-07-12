Photo Courtesy of David Meier
Liberty girls head basketball coach Ross Reedy led the Lady Redhawks to the state tournament this past season for the second time since 2016.
Awards
Part I (July 5)
Best Game
Breakthrough Athlete
Biggest Story
Part II (July 12)
Best Performance
Best Coach
Biggest Upset
Part III (July 19)
Best Male Athlete
Best Female Athlete
Best Team
The Varsitys: Awarding the year's best in Frisco-area athletics (Part II)
Bryan Murphy
Wednesday marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, the Frisco area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents Part II of the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Ryan Bogusz, no-hitter and hits for cycle vs. Woodrow Wilson
The District 9-5A MVP was no stranger to strong outings on the mound this season, but he took things to another level once the playoffs rolled around.
The Oklahoma State signee pitched a no-hitter in Game 2 of the Rangers’ first-round series over Denison, but that wouldn’t be the only one throughout Lone Star’s unsuspecting postseason run.
Exactly a week after allowing no hits to the Yellow Jackets, Bogusz achieved that same feat once again in an 8-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson, but this time his big bat also came alive.
In fact, Bogusz not only went 4-for-4 in the win but also hit for the cycle when he hit an inside-the-park home run in his last at-bat in the sixth inning.
Best Coach
Ross Reedy, Liberty girls basketball
I’ll start this off by saying there are probably a dozen candidates worthy of this award on a list that includes coaches like Chad Cole and Brooke Cline from Reedy, Keith Connor and Joey Franke from Lone Star, Andy Holt of Wakeland and Geoff Ajdukovich from Independence.
Narrowing it down to just one was extremely difficult, but one coach in FISD was able to separate themselves just enough and that was the Liberty girls basketball head coach.
Reedy led the Lady Redhawks through another gauntlet of a non-district slate that helped tremendously once the district season rolled around. There, Liberty steamrolled the competition en route to a 17-1 record before it embarked on another epic postseason run.
For the second time since 2016, Reedy and his squad reached the state tournament and took down juggernauts Lone Star and Kerrville Tivy before almost upsetting Amarillo in the state championship game.
His coaching style emphasizes team and defense and that was on full display all season long, as the Lady Redhawks routinely held explosive offenses well below their season averages.
Biggest Upset
Independence vs. McKinney North softball, May 10
Heading into the third round of the postseason, the Independence softball team was cruising after its first-ever district title to go along with a pair of convincing series victories to jumpstart the playoffs over Wylie East and Woodrow Wilson.
However, the Lady Knights ran into a roadblock in the third round when they took on a red-hot McKinney North squad that had won 15 of its previous 16 games going into its series with Independence.
After the Lady Bulldogs took Game 1, they took full control and continued their string of postseason dominance by run-ruling 9-5A district champion Independence 10-0 in Game 2 of their best-of-three regional quarterfinal series.
The crushing defeat marked the only time all season in which the Lady Knights were run-ruled and shut out.
Meanwhile, North went on to lose to powerhouse Forney in the following round.
