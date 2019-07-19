Awarding the year's best in Frisco-area athletics (Part III)

Last week marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, the Frisco area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents Part III of the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Julian Larry, Lone Star football and basketball
Larry was handed the keys to the Lone Star offense last summer as the Rangers’ new gun-slinging quarterback just a year after he started every game at cornerback as a sophomore.
He had heavy shoes to fill, stepping into those left behind by Frisco ISD legends Jason Shelley and MJ Rivers, who are both quarterbacks currently at the Division I level in college.
Despite not having played quarterback at the varsity level before, Larry led Lone Star to a 6-1 district record before marching the Rangers all the way to the third round of the postseason.
By season’s end, Larry racked up nearly 2,000 passing yards and scampered for nearly 800 more to go along with 26 total touchdowns.
But his standout junior season in Lone Star athletics did not end there, as he then went on to be the starting point guard for a Rangers basketball program that exceeded expectations by knocking off No. 1-ranked Lancaster in the regional semifinals.
When everything was said and done, Larry closed out the year as a first-team all-district selection in both football and basketball.
Best Female Athlete
Nissi Kabongo, Liberty, track and field
Medaling in just one state track and field event is hard enough. Heck, just getting to state is something a great majority of high school track athletes will never accomplish in their careers.
Consider Kabongo the exception, qualifying for state in a whopping three events this past spring – the high jump, 800-meter run and 300 hurdles.
In Kabongo’s marquee event, the high jump, she cruised to a first-place finish and cleared 5-foot-10, four inches higher than any other competitor.
Her day was just getting started, as she then went on to snag second in the 300 hurdles and earned the bronze in the 800.
The SFA signee ended her career at Liberty with a gold, silver and bronze medal and even defeated fellow Frisco ISD track star Simone Watkins of Frisco in the 300 hurdles.
Best Team
Wakeland boys soccer
There were nearly a dozen teams that earned strong consideration to be named the “Best Team” in all of Frisco this past season.
Some obvious squads that initially came to mind were Liberty girls basketball, Reedy football, Lone Star girls and boys basketball, Wakeland girls cross country and girls soccer, Independence girls soccer and Lebanon Trail girls golf, just to name a few.
But the program that took the cake was one that has been the most consistent force in all of FISD over the last decade and that is Wakeland boys soccer.
The Wolverines reached the state final for the fourth consecutive year in 2019, and although their dreams of a majestic three-peat fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Bel Air, Wakeland remained the class of the district.
Led by third-year head coach Andy Holt, Wakeland brought home the district crown in one of the toughest soccer districts in the state and then outscored its opponents in the postseason, 19-4.
With a solid core of their roster returning next season, the Wolverines will be looking to make it an unprecedented five straight trips to Georgetown next spring.
