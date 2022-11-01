FRISCO LEBANON TRAIL VOLLEYBALL HANNAH ROSS

Hannah Ross and Lebanon Trail are heading back to the volleyball playoffs after finishing tied for second in 10-5A.

Lebanon Trail is one of the newer schools in Frisco ISD, having opened its doors in 2016 and it began competing in varsity sports two years later.

While many teams struggle in athletics in those early times, the Trail Blazers volleyball program hit the ground running, qualifying for the playoffs in its inaugural season, the first of three trips in a row.

