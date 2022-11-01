Lebanon Trail is one of the newer schools in Frisco ISD, having opened its doors in 2016 and it began competing in varsity sports two years later.
While many teams struggle in athletics in those early times, the Trail Blazers volleyball program hit the ground running, qualifying for the playoffs in its inaugural season, the first of three trips in a row.
Last year was the first time Lebanon Trail found itself on the outside looking in at the playoffs, and this season’s team was determined to rediscover its prior success.
The Trail Blazers have done just that, as they completed their 10-5A season with a 9-3 record to finish in a tie for second in the final standings and earn a return trip to the playoffs.
One of the big reasons for that success has been the play of junior setter Hannah Ross, who head coach Chelsea Parker credited for being a team captain and leader on and off the court.
As the team’s primary setter, Ross has developed into one of the area’s best, averaging 6.9 assists per set.
She also ranks among the team leaders with 3.8 digs per game, has served 35 aces and has even contributed 80 kills and 51 blocks, work at the net that is not always seen from the setter position.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Ross talks about the team’s motivation to get back to the playoffs, her growth as a player and what lies ahead for the Trail Blazers with the start of the postseason this week.
SLM: Lebanon Trail missed out on the playoffs last season. How much motivation did that add to get back this year?
HR: Last year was tough, but my team and I have chosen to focus on this current team and season. Our main goal for the season was to play our best each week. If we were able to consistently achieve this one goal, all other goals which include having a winning season and making the playoffs would be achieved. Our motivation has been our commitment to one another and our desire to win. It helps that most of us have known one another since middle school and we have great chemistry. Also, we are all genuinely self-motivated to do our best, so transferring that to the court comes naturally. Last, but certainly not least, awesome training by our LT coaches is also a great motivator!
SLM: You have been a key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last three years?
HR: As a freshman, I played on the junior varsity and varsity teams. My time with these teams enabled me to grow as a person, player, and leader. I experienced the ups and downs of both the regular and the playoff season which requires you to find a way to focus and push through when things are not going as expected. I’ve learned to celebrate the good times with my teammates, as those memories and feelings of accomplishments serve as motivation during difficult games. The experiences gained over the past three years have helped establish the foundation for leading my team to victories this season and help influence the player I am today
SLM: As an upperclassman, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
HR: As a leader, it's important to lead by example, remain committed to your goals, always work hard and stay positive. I attempt to demonstrate this each day to my coaches, teammates and friends. It’s also important to have fun as we work on common goals and achieve success.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
HR: As a player, I am competitive, hard-working, and always striving to be a better player. I enjoy having fun with my teammates, however, when it’s time to play, it’s time to play. I am extremely focused and energetic when on the court. My goal is always to win, but understand that lessons can be drawn from every experience and that success can be measured in different ways. Being successful as a player means doing my absolute best while exhibiting positivity and strength, no matter the outcome.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
HR: I started playing volleyball at 9 years old. I played on a local recreation team that was coached by my best friend’s dad. I fell in love with the game and haven't stopped playing since.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
HR: Over the years, I have participated in several sports such as gymnastics, ballet, soccer, and basketball. I even dabbled a little in cross country, but decided that long distance running wasn’t for me. I had lots of fun playing those sports, but the one I love most is volleyball.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a player?
HR: Some of my biggest influences have been my parents, who were student-athletes in college, my sister who introduced me to volleyball, my brother who always challenges me to do my best, my teammates, and my coaches. My teammates encourage me to get better as we grow together. My coaches have always asked for my best effort which echoes the lessons I have grown up hearing from my parents and teachers.
SLM: Next step is the playoffs, what are the goals in the upcoming weeks and what will be the keys to reaching those goals?
HR: Our goals for the playoffs are to use our past experiences of the season to build upon our strengths and work hard on improving our weaknesses. Right now, we are playing good volleyball, but there’s room for improvement. As a team, we must continue to work closely with our coaches to improve upon our offensive/defensive decision-making as well as execution on the court. Our goal for the playoffs is simple--Play our best volleyball, have fun and end the season strong!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.