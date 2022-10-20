When many people think of Liberty athletics, the girls basketball team is the first thing that jumps to mind, and that is justified, given their recent success that includes three trips to the state tournament and the 2020 state championship.
But the Redhawks volleyball program has built a proud tradition of its own.
Since 2008, Liberty has made 11 playoff appearances, won three district championships and advanced to the regional quarterfinals on five occasions.
But a strange thing happened last season.
In one of the toughest districts in the state, the Redhawks finished on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, snapping a streak of seven consecutive postseason appearances.
That only served to refuel a fire, as they are not only determined to return to the playoffs, but make their own run to a state tournament.
Leading the way has been junior M.J. McCurdy.
The junior outside hitter has elevated her game this season and has become one of the best offensive players in the area, averaging 5.0 kills per set.
McCurdy has also stepped in the back, with 4.1 digs per game and has added 30 blocks and 21 aces.
Her play, along with McKenna Gildon, Brooklyn Shelton, Emma Cacurak and other, has the Redhawks tied for first place in 10-5A heading into the stretch run.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, McCurdy talks about the motivation from last season, her growth as a player, and what Liberty can accomplish the rest of the way.
SLM: Despite the close loss on Tuesday (a five-setter to Memorial), the team is in great position to make the playoffs. The program has been a perennial playoff team for the last decade, but missed out last season. How big of a motivator has that been to get back?
MM: The team has been motivated since last year to work hard so that we could make the playoffs this year. Everyone has improved on specific things which have helped us a lot during this season. We were so motivated to make a statement as a great team and that is why we have performed so well.
SLM: You have been a key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last three years?
MM: As a player I have gotten a lot better at using a variety of shots but also have gotten stronger and I am able to hit the ball with more power now. I have increased my volleyball IQ which is very helpful on the court. I have also improved as six rotation player because I used to only be a DS, and now I am primarily a hitter but play backrow as well. As a person, I have learned to be a leader on and off the court. I have gotten to be in a leadership role and that has motivated me to continue being a good teammate and lead by example. I have also gained more confidence over time and become more of a vocal player.
SLM: As an upperclassman, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
MM: I would say I am a good leader because I always try to lead by example and be a good teammate to everyone around me. I always try my best to be a positive impact on the team because it’s important to have a good mentality that can be contagious to your teammates.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
MM: As a player, I would say I am a consistent player and someone the team can look to when we need a kill or need to get out of a rotation. Over time I have become more versatile, and I am able to hit many different sets. I think my biggest role on the team is to have consistent play and attitude because of my strong leadership role.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport? Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
MM: I have been playing volleyball since 3rd grade and I got into the sport because all my friends were joining a rec team and I wanted to try it out. I played soccer and basketball in elementary school but those were both for fun. I decided I wanted to focus on only volleyball in 6th grade.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a player?
MM: I think my biggest influence has been my parents because they have always supported me in anything I wanted to do. They pay for club and travel, and I am so thankful for what they have sacrificed so that I can play. Secondly, I think my high school coach, Eighmy Dobbins, has been my biggest influence when it comes to my play. She believed in me being an outside when I was a freshman and was my coach then and still is now. I am very thankful for all she has poured into me, and I would not be nearly the same player without her. She has also just allowed me to enjoy the sport and I can always go to her with anything.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations do you have as an individual and what goals has the team set for this season?
MM: This season my individual goal is to have the best impact on the team I can. I plan to continue to be a go-to player and lead the team in any way possible. I want to leave a positive impact by being a happy and positive person anyone can go to. The team has set goals to be a close-knit team which we definitely have achieved. We are all best friends, and this season would not be the same without everyone. Our biggest goal is to win district and to go a few rounds deep in playoffs.
