CARROLLTON – As the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s Region II-5A bi-district playoff passed by, the Frisco girls soccer team was dominating the action. But the scoreboard didn’t suggest so.
The Colony goalkeeper Karla Mendoza made two point-blank saves to keep the match scoreless and Frisco also had a goal called back because of an offside infraction.
But, the Raccoons knew if they stuck to their game plan, things would work out in their favor.
All of their hard work paid off just over midway through the first half. Kori Ballard scored three goals in the final 22 minutes of the first half – the final two in a span of less than a minute – and Frisco cruised to a 5-1 victory at Hawk Stadium.
“We just played our game,” said Jaime Leraas, Frisco head coach. “That was the biggest thing, which is getting them to settle down and play to feet and play quickly. When we play quickly and find each other, we play really well. It was a really good first half. We had struggled in the first half in a few games. So, this was really nice to have.”
If it wasn’t for brilliant net-minding by Mendoza, Frisco would have had more than a three-goal lead in the first half. Mendoza made a one-handed save on Ballard in the sixth minute. Just over one minute later, Mendoza stopped a shot by Luci Rodriguez.
“Karla was great,” said Tommy Ray, The Colony head coach.
Ballard didn’t let another opportunity go to waste with 22:24 remaining in the opening half of play, and she got some help from The Colony. The Frisco junior forward redirected a shot off the back of a Lady Cougar player and into the back of the net for a 1-0 Raccoons lead.
“I feel like the goals not going in pushed me harder,” Ballard said. “It just made me work harder and go play better. The first goal definitely set the tone and I felt like that I just kept the momentum going forward.”
Ballard wasn’t done.
In a first half in which she used her size and speed to her advantage and dribble waves around the Lady Cougar defense, she scored two more goals in the last five minutes to complete a hat trick and give her team breathing room going into the locker room. Her second goal came with 4:05 remaining, and, 44 seconds later, she fired a low shot into the left side of the net for a 3-0 Frisco lead.
“I felt like she could have had a few, maybe six or seven,” Leraas said. “She worked hard. Lexi [Lee] puts things together well in the middle as well. My defense held well. Everybody did a great job today.”
In search of a spark, The Colony turned to one of its most experienced players.
Kristen Sueltz received a pass from Kenya Reynolds, bounced the ball back to herself and fired a shot into the back of the net for a goal just 47 seconds into the second half to reduce the deficit to 3-1.
“Kristen likes to find those pockets,” Ray said. “She’s not afraid to turn and shoot quickly. She’s been one of our most valuable players all year.”
Now with momentum, The Colony had chances to further cut into Frisco’s lead. Reynolds had a shot saved after a corner kick and Megan Gilchrist kicked the ball towards the left post, although that opportunity was unable to find its way into the back of the net.
“The second half, we played more like we play,” Ray said. “In the first half, it seemed like we were a little gun shy, played on our back foot a little. We absorbed everything they threw at us. But it’s not who we are. The second half, we showed who we are.”
Frisco restored order with 23:55 left in the match. Luci Rodriguez kicked an arcing shot into the top left side of the net to increase the Raccoons’ lead to 4-1. Lee finished off a pass by Maddie Khanhkham with just under three minutes to cap off the scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.