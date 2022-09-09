Kameron Franklin

Frisco Heritage junior Kameron Franklin sheds a tackle on a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Frisco Wakeland.

 Photo courtesy of Thomas Rosas

FRISCO – Albeit two games, Frisco Heritage head football coach Kenneth Gilchrist has seen a massive improvement from his defense this season.

After allowing an average of 38.7 points per game last year, that number has dipped to 21 points this year. That number continued to drop after another strong performance on Thursday evening.

