FRISCO – Albeit two games, Frisco Heritage head football coach Kenneth Gilchrist has seen a massive improvement from his defense this season.
After allowing an average of 38.7 points per game last year, that number has dipped to 21 points this year. That number continued to drop after another strong performance on Thursday evening.
Although Frisco Wakeland’s offense moved the ball, the Heritage defense bent but didn’t break in a 19-13 victory at The Ford Center. In earning their first win over the Wolverines since 2014, the Coyotes gave up just two offensive touchdowns despite surrendering 361 total yards to Wakeland and also received a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown from junior Kameron Franklin.
“Our defense played lights out all night,” Gilchrist said. “That’s the best defensive game since we’ve been here. Every one of these kids played their hearts out.”
Heritage’s defense came up with one of the biggest plays in the game less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
With the Coyotes clinging to a 13-7 lead, the Wolverines had the ball at midfield. But just when it appeared that Wakeland was going to march the ball down the field for a score, Heritage junior D’Andre Stephens picked up a lost fumble after a completed pass from junior quarterback Brennan Myer to junior Ashdyn Kahouch. One play later, Coyotes junior Jaxon Miller beat a Wolverine cornerback and hauled in a pass from senior quarterback Devan Calvin for a 19-7 Heritage (2-1 overall, 1-0 District 6-5A Div. I) lead.
Heritage moved the ball well all night, and Calvin engineered two scoring drives in the second half after the Coyotes were held without an offensive touchdown in the first half. Calvin had a total of 278 yards on 21-of-35 passing for 278 yards, including a 10-yard hook-up to freshman Tatum Bell in the left corner of the end zone that helped the Coyotes’ offense build momentum for a 13-7 lead.
“We needed that touchdown,” Calvin said. “That touchdown really built our momentum and we just kept building from that touchdown.”
Calvin had paid his dues after sitting behind Easton Sweatnam and Jason Faulkenberry during each of the previous three years. But Calvin is a student of the game. He rooted on Sweatnam and Faulkenberry from the sideline before getting his chance to start for the Coyotes this season.
“Easton is a very good quarterback. Very smart, very good athlete,” Calvin said. “When my time came, I stepped up and delivered for my team.”
On the other side of the field, Wakeland was force to play from behind on Thursday. But Myer gave the Wolverines every chance to produce points.
Myer’s only mistake of the night was a 55-yard interception return by Franklin with 8:30 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 Heritage lead. But he quickly made amends. Myer connected with Kahouch for a 30-yard pass play on the second play of the ensuing drive, and three plays later, threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior Donovan Woolen to level the score at 7-7.
“You’ve got to tip your hats to those guys at Heritage,” said Chandler Isom, Wakeland head coach. “Those kids made plays.”
Myer continued to fire away despite Wakeland’s (1-2, 0-1) inability to finish drives. With the Wolverines trailing 19-7 with 10 minutes remaining in the ballgame, a 40-yard pass play from Myer to junior Ben Patterson led to a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Colby Perkes to reduce Wakeland’s deficit to 19-13.
Myer finished the night 21-of-29 passing for 245 yards.
“Brennan is a special player,” Isom said. “We have a lot of great kids. We have a great skill group, and Brennan being the returning starter has a full year of experience under his belt. He’s able to get those big-time throws in big-time situations.”
But Wakeland’s offense never went back on the field. Heritage burned off the last 6:15 of the game clock to earn its second win of the season.
A screen pass from Calvin to sophomore Nick Clark that went for 11 yards with the Coyotes facing third-and-8 with less than two minutes to go in the ballgame sealed the victory for the Coyotes.
“He did a great job of leading the pack,” Gilchrist said of Calvin. “There were several times where we thought that he was going to be sacked, but he found a way to get out of the pocket and find open receivers down field. I’m so proud of that kid because he stuck with us. He waited for his turn to play quarterback. Now he’s a senior and I’m so proud of him.”
