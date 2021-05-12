The top high school track and field athletes in the state convened in Austin over the weekend for the state meet, which was held on Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, and there was plenty of local representation.
There is always plenty of incentive for state qualifiers, but there might have been an extra sense of motivation after many of these same athletes were denied the opportunity to compete a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several area athletes made it to the medal stand and there was also a team champion crowned, as the Frisco Liberty boys captured the Class 5A title.
The Redhawks join such distinguished local teams from the past such as the Frisco girls, who won four straight championships in 1981-1984, the Rowlett boys, who captured back-to-back titles in 2008-2009, as well as the Lone Star girls (2013) and Sunnyvale girls (2016).
Liberty finished with a total of 54 points, which was enough to hold off Manvel (45.5) for the crown.
The Redhawks were led by Evan Stewart, who captured four medals, including a pair of golds, and had a part in every one of their 54 points.
Stewart blew away the field in the long jump, as his mark of 24-06.50 was more than a foot-and-a-half further than the runner-up (22-11.25).
Stewart also captured silver in the triple jump, as his best of 48-09.00 was behind only Manvel’s Jalen Walthall (50-04.00).
Stewart joined Chris Johnson, Cameron Wooley and Bryson Wyatt on the winning 4x400 relay, whose time of 3:15.39 edged Manvel by a tenth of a second. Johnson, Wooley, Stewart and William Ashmore also teamed up to claim silver in the 4x200 relay.
Stewart and Liberty were not the only local stars on the state stage, as perhaps nobody was as dominant in their respective events than Poteet junior Kendrick Smallwood.
Smallwood entered with the top qualifying times and he did not disappoint the crowd.
He blew away the field in the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.47 seconds. That was far ahead of runner-up Ashton Turner of Crowley (14.08) and not far off the state and national record of 13.34.
As an encore, Smallwood added a second gold in the 300 hurdles, as his mark of 36.71 was nearly a second faster than the field (37.63).
Lebanon Trail’s Thomas Donley captured silver in the 100, as his time of 10.31 was only behind Brenham’s Keanu Jones, who ran 10.23.
Heritage’s Soham Patil was a dual qualifier, finishing eighth in the 800 and ninth in the 1,600, while Memorial’s Kennedy McDowell was ninth in the 110 hurdles.
Lancaster and Fort Bend Marshall shared the 5A girls title, tying with a total of 46 points, but several local programs had scoring athletes.
That included one gold medalist in Wakeland’s Hannah Pfifner, who cleared 5-07 to win the high jump. Liberty’s Cori Ross was seventh in the same event.
Heritage’s Kirin Chacchia earned silver in the 300 hurdles, with Memorial’s Falyn Lott in sixth.
Chacchia added a second silver medal when she joined McKenzie Cooley, Kaitlyn Bradford and Brooke Freeman on the runner-up 4x200 relay.
Reedy’s Colleen Stegmann claimed a bronze in the 1,600 in a time of 4:56.59 and was also fifth in the 3,200.
Her Lions teammate Madison Jeffries made the medal stand with a third-place finish in the 200 (24.13) and was eighth in the 100, while Independence’s Alauna Richardson took third in the discus with a throw of 141-04.
Heritage’s Charli Foreman placed sixth in the long jump, as did Lone Star’s Kaylynn Jackson in the 400 and Lone Star’s Hannah Forde took seventh in the triple jump.
At the 6A level, DeSoto (72) ran away from the field to win the girls title, with San Antonio Reagan (50) in second, while Humble Summer Creek (54) held off Cedar Hill (40) for the boys crown.
Mesquite ISD had a pair of medalists.
Mesquite’s Cameron Boger claimed bronze in the 300 hurdles in a time of 36.69, just off the pace of Bryce McCray of Richmond George Ranch (36.27).
Horn’s Charles Demmings’ top jump of 48-04.50 was good enough to finish third in the triple jump.
Naaman Forest’s Devean Deal finished just off the medal stand with a fourth-place effort in the discus and was also fifth in the shot put. Sachse’s Jamari Harts took sixth in the 400, Rowlett’s D’Wonyae Newton was eighth in the long jump and Horn’s Casey Griffin finished eighth in the shot put.
Waco La Vega (82) doubled up the competition in the 4A boys team race, with La Grange (40) in second, with Kennedale (84) holding off Canyon (70) for the girls title.
The Sunnyvale boys finished in a tie for 19th, led by its 4x200 relay, as the quartet of Obi Arinze, Isaiah Sims, Jackson Sloan and Joey Bruszer placed third in a time of 1:26.80.
Jake Taylor was just out of the points when he took seventh in the discus (149-11).
On the girls side, Chloe Thomas took fifth in the high jump (5-02), Emma Tidwell was sixth in the pole vault (12-00.00) and Precious Nweke claimed sixth in the discus (116-01).
