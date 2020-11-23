The best runners in Texas were in Round Rock on Monday to compete at the Class 5A state cross country meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock and that included a large local contingent.
While no team or individuals were able to claim a medal, there were several noteworthy performances.
Four local products finished in the top 10 in the girls race, led by defending state champion Colleen Stegmann of Frisco Reedy. While Stegmann was unable to repeat as the champion, the senior did cross the finish line in fifth place with a time of 17:38.65.
She was followed less than a second later by Frisco Lone Star sophomore Veronica Ambrosionek, who placed sixth in a time of 17:39.31.
Lovejoy freshman Kailey Littlefield was eighth, with Prosper Rock Hill senior Kirstin Towle in ninth.
Towle’s Rock Hill teammate, senior Alexis Svoboda, was just out of the top 10 in 11th place, while Independence junior Brighton Mooney placed 15th and Frisco Memorial freshman Peyton Benson took 23rd.
Cedar Park freshman Isabel Conde De Frankenberg claimed the individual championship in a time of 17:10.65, which was 18 seconds faster than runner-up Cameron Fawcett of Highland Park.
Boerne Champion had three runners finish in the top 18 as they claimed the team title with a total of 76, which was just enough to hold off Grapevine (89) and Colleyville Heritage (91).
Lovejoy placed seventh overall with 153, with Frisco Wakeland in ninth with 229.
In addition to Littlefield, sophomore Amy Morefield finished 12th for the Leopards, while junior Rachel Malik, freshman Sara Morefield and junior Katie Armstrong rounded out the top five.
Junior Chloe Smith placed 26th to pace the Wolverines. Senior Mackenzie Davis, junior Cori Cochran, senior Ashley Dalleske and junior Brooke Hartshorn were the other scoring runners for Wakeland.
A pair of local runners placed in the top 10 in the boys race, as Prosper Rock Hill senior Blake Barnes was sixth in a time of 15:07.70, with Frisco Wakeland junior Natnael Enright just two seconds behind in eighth place.
Grapevine junior Walker St. John earned the individual championship in a time of 14:42.20 and was one of three Mustangs in the top 13 to help them win the team title with a total of 61.
Lovejoy was fifth overall with a score of 138, with Frisco Reedy (195) in eighth and Prosper Rock Hill (226) in 10th place.
Senior Trevor Malik crossed 18th to pace the Leopards, followed by junior Matthew Murray, junior Tate Barr, junior Riley McGowan and senior Cameron Kennedy.
Reedy’s top five consisted of junior Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles, senior Luke Lawson, sophomore Garrick Spieler, junior Keaton Raney and sophomore Brayden Gyure.
In addition to Barnes, sophomore Gabriel De La O, senior Bryce Earls, sophomore Samuel Knight and senior Colten Van Voorhis rounded out the scorers for Rock Hill.
Among the other local runners, West Mesquite junior Jesus Escamilla-Camargo was 23rd, Frisco Heritage senior Soham Patil placed 27th and Wakeland junior David Corujo finished 91st.
Boys Team Results
1 Grapevine 61
2 Boerne Champion 104
3 Denton 131
4 Friendswood 135
5 Lovejoy 138
6 Amarillo Tascosa 144
7 Cedar Park 145
8 Frisco Reedy 195
9 Magnolia West 220
10 Prosper Rock Hill 226
11 McAllen 231
12 La Porte 249
Boys Individual Results
1 Walker St. John Grapevine 14:42.20
2 Isaac Alonzo Lubbock 14:44.21
3 David Mora Lubbock Monterey 14:56.98
4 Foster Wilfong Boerne Champion 14:58.89
5 Jack Woods Cedar Park 15:05.33
6 Blake Barnes Prosper Rock Hill 15:07.70
7 Philip Metcalf Austin LASA 15:08.95
8 Natnael Enright Frisco Wakeland 15:09.14
9 Isaac McGill Amarillo 15:10.09
10 Jackson Chichon Mansfield Summit 15:10.85
18 Trevor Malik Lovejoy 15:30.90
23 Jesus Escamilla-Camargo West Mesquite 15:47.06
24 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Frisco Reedy 15:48.60
27 Soham Patil Frisco Heritage 15:54.05
31 Luke Lawson Frisco Reedy 15:58.24
35 Matthew Murray Lovejoy 16:02.76
37 Garrick Spieler Frisco Reedy 16:04.27
51 Tate Barr Lovejoy 16:11.88
67 Gabriel De La O Prosper Rock Hill 16:24.54
70 Riley McGowan Lovejoy 16:29.36
78 Cameron Kennedy Lovejoy 16:34.45
82 John Armstrong Lovejoy 16:39.04
87 Joe Bluestein Lovejoy 16:47.32
91 David Corujo Frisco Wakeland 16:51.89
96 Bryce Earls Prosper Rock Hill 16:59.19
97 Samuel Knight Prosper Rock Hill 17:00.43
104 Colten Van Voorhis Prosper Rock Hill 17:12.63
105 Parker Sines Prosper Rock Hill 17:12.63
112 Keaton Raney Frisco Reedy 17:31.69
113 Logan Dellenbach Prosper Rock Hill 17:37.47
117 Brayden Gyure Frisco Reedy 17:55.39
119 Emmett Kenney Frisco Reedy 18:00.73
Girls Team Results
1 Boerne Champion 76
2 Grapevine 89
3 Colleyville Heritage 91
4 Dripping Springs 103
5 Highland Park 117
6 Canyon Randall 149
7 Lovejoy 153
8 Georgetown 154
9 Frisco Wakeland 229
10 Amarillo 287
11 Austin LASA 288
12 College Station 293
13 Magnolia West 316
Girls Individual Results
1 Isabel Conde De Frankenburg Cedar Park 17:10.65
2 Cameron Fawcett Highland Park 17:29.01
3 Anastacia Gonzales Boerne Champion 17:32.42
4 Mckenzie Bailey Georgetown 17:32.66
5 Colleen Stegmann Frisco Reedy 17:38.65
6 Veronica Ambrosionek Frisco Lone Star 17:39.31
7 Allie Love Colleyville Heritage 17:52.25
8 Kailey Littlefield Lovejoy 17:52.78
9 Kirstin Towle Prosper Rock Hill 17:54.49
10 Kate Williams Boerne Champion 17:54.71
11 Alexis Svoboda Prosper Rock Hill 17:59.11
12 Amy Morefield Lovejoy 18:11.86
15 Brighton Mooney Frisco Independence 18:23.22
23 Peyton Benson Frisco Memorial 18:30.58
26 Chloe Smith Frisco Wakeland 18:34.32
49 Elise Warhoftig Frisco Reedy 18:55.03
50 Mackenzie Davis Frisco Wakeland 18:55.47
53 Rachel Malik Lovejoy 18:57.26
54 Cori Cochran Frisco Wakeland 18:57.33
56 Sydney George McKinney North 18:59.74
64 Sara Morefield Lovejoy 19:09.64
82 Katie Armstrong Lovejoy 19:28.56
84 Azlyne Garza McKinney North 19:32.76
86 Ashley Dalleske Frisco Wakeland 19:34.29
92 Lily Bouldin Lovejoy 19:43.23
109 Brooke Hartshorn Frisco Wakeland 20:33.89
115 Mckenna Smith Frisco Wakeland 21:05.82
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.