Frisco Wakeland’s Natnael Enright placed eighth among all individuals at the Class 5A state cross country meet on Monday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. 

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The best runners in Texas were in Round Rock on Monday to compete at the Class 5A state cross country meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock and that included a large local contingent.

While no team or individuals were able to claim a medal, there were several noteworthy performances.

Four local products finished in the top 10 in the girls race, led by defending state champion Colleen Stegmann of Frisco Reedy. While Stegmann was unable to repeat as the champion, the senior did cross the finish line in fifth place with a time of 17:38.65.

She was followed less than a second later by Frisco Lone Star sophomore Veronica Ambrosionek, who placed sixth in a time of 17:39.31.

Lovejoy freshman Kailey Littlefield was eighth, with Prosper Rock Hill senior Kirstin Towle in ninth.

Towle’s Rock Hill teammate, senior Alexis Svoboda, was just out of the top 10 in 11th place, while Independence junior Brighton Mooney placed 15th and Frisco Memorial freshman Peyton Benson took 23rd.

Cedar Park freshman Isabel Conde De Frankenberg claimed the individual championship in a time of 17:10.65, which was 18 seconds faster than runner-up Cameron Fawcett of Highland Park.

Boerne Champion had three runners finish in the top 18 as they claimed the team title with a total of 76, which was just enough to hold off Grapevine (89) and Colleyville Heritage (91).

Lovejoy placed seventh overall with 153, with Frisco Wakeland in ninth with 229.

In addition to Littlefield, sophomore Amy Morefield finished 12th for the Leopards, while junior Rachel Malik, freshman Sara Morefield and junior Katie Armstrong rounded out the top five.

Junior Chloe Smith placed 26th to pace the Wolverines. Senior Mackenzie Davis, junior Cori Cochran, senior Ashley Dalleske and junior Brooke Hartshorn were the other scoring runners for Wakeland.

A pair of local runners placed in the top 10 in the boys race, as Prosper Rock Hill senior Blake Barnes was sixth in a time of 15:07.70, with Frisco Wakeland junior Natnael Enright just two seconds behind in eighth place.

Grapevine junior Walker St. John earned the individual championship in a time of 14:42.20 and was one of three Mustangs in the top 13 to help them win the team title with a total of 61.

Lovejoy was fifth overall with a score of 138, with Frisco Reedy (195) in eighth and Prosper Rock Hill (226) in 10th place.

Senior Trevor Malik crossed 18th to pace the Leopards, followed by junior Matthew Murray, junior Tate Barr, junior Riley McGowan and senior Cameron Kennedy.

Reedy’s top five consisted of junior Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles, senior Luke Lawson, sophomore Garrick Spieler, junior Keaton Raney and sophomore Brayden Gyure.

In addition to Barnes, sophomore Gabriel De La O, senior Bryce Earls, sophomore Samuel Knight and senior Colten Van Voorhis rounded out the scorers for Rock Hill.

Among the other local runners, West Mesquite junior Jesus Escamilla-Camargo was 23rd, Frisco Heritage senior Soham Patil placed 27th and Wakeland junior David Corujo finished 91st.

Boys Team Results

1        Grapevine   61

2        Boerne Champion          104

3        Denton        131

4        Friendswood        135

5        Lovejoy      138

6        Amarillo Tascosa 144

7        Cedar Park 145

8        Frisco Reedy        195

9        Magnolia West     220

10      Prosper Rock Hill 226

11      McAllen      231

12      La Porte      249

Boys Individual Results

1        Walker St. John   Grapevine   14:42.20

2        Isaac Alonzo        Lubbock     14:44.21

3        David Mora          Lubbock Monterey        14:56.98

4        Foster Wilfong     Boerne Champion          14:58.89

5        Jack Woods          Cedar Park 15:05.33

6        Blake Barnes        Prosper Rock Hill 15:07.70

7        Philip Metcalf       Austin LASA       15:08.95

8        Natnael Enright    Frisco Wakeland  15:09.14

9        Isaac McGill         Amarillo     15:10.09

10      Jackson Chichon  Mansfield Summit         15:10.85

18      Trevor Malik        Lovejoy      15:30.90

23      Jesus Escamilla-Camargo        West Mesquite     15:47.06

24      Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Frisco Reedy        15:48.60

27      Soham Patil          Frisco Heritage     15:54.05

31      Luke Lawson        Frisco Reedy        15:58.24

35      Matthew Murray  Lovejoy      16:02.76

37      Garrick Spieler     Frisco Reedy        16:04.27

51      Tate Barr    Lovejoy      16:11.88

67      Gabriel De La O   Prosper Rock Hill 16:24.54

70      Riley McGowan   Lovejoy      16:29.36

78      Cameron Kennedy         Lovejoy      16:34.45

82      John Armstrong   Lovejoy      16:39.04

87      Joe Bluestein        Lovejoy      16:47.32

91      David Corujo       Frisco Wakeland  16:51.89

96      Bryce Earls Prosper Rock Hill 16:59.19

97      Samuel Knight     Prosper Rock Hill 17:00.43

104    Colten Van Voorhis       Prosper Rock Hill 17:12.63

105    Parker Sines         Prosper Rock Hill 17:12.63

112    Keaton Raney      Frisco Reedy        17:31.69

113    Logan Dellenbach Prosper Rock Hill 17:37.47

117    Brayden Gyure     Frisco Reedy        17:55.39

119    Emmett Kenney   Frisco Reedy        18:00.73

Girls Team Results

1        Boerne Champion          76

2        Grapevine   89

3        Colleyville Heritage       91

4        Dripping Springs 103

5        Highland Park      117

6        Canyon Randall   149

7        Lovejoy      153

8        Georgetown          154

9        Frisco Wakeland  229

10      Amarillo     287

11      Austin LASA       288

12      College Station     293

13      Magnolia West     316

Girls Individual Results

1        Isabel Conde De Frankenburg Cedar Park 17:10.65

2        Cameron Fawcett Highland Park      17:29.01

3        Anastacia Gonzales       Boerne Champion          17:32.42

4        Mckenzie Bailey   Georgetown          17:32.66

5        Colleen Stegmann Frisco Reedy        17:38.65

6        Veronica Ambrosionek  Frisco Lone Star   17:39.31

7        Allie Love   Colleyville Heritage       17:52.25

8        Kailey Littlefield   Lovejoy      17:52.78

9        Kirstin Towle       Prosper Rock Hill 17:54.49

10      Kate Williams      Boerne Champion          17:54.71

11      Alexis Svoboda    Prosper Rock Hill 17:59.11

12      Amy Morefield     Lovejoy      18:11.86

15      Brighton Mooney Frisco Independence      18:23.22

23      Peyton Benson     Frisco Memorial   18:30.58

26      Chloe Smith                   Frisco Wakeland  18:34.32

49      Elise Warhoftig    Frisco Reedy        18:55.03

50      Mackenzie Davis  Frisco Wakeland  18:55.47

53      Rachel Malik        Lovejoy      18:57.26

54      Cori Cochran       Frisco Wakeland  18:57.33

56      Sydney George     McKinney North  18:59.74

64      Sara Morefield     Lovejoy      19:09.64

82      Katie Armstrong  Lovejoy      19:28.56

84      Azlyne Garza       McKinney North  19:32.76

86      Ashley Dalleske   Frisco Wakeland  19:34.29

92      Lily Bouldin         Lovejoy      19:43.23

109    Brooke Hartshorn          Frisco Wakeland  20:33.89

115    Mckenna Smith    Frisco Wakeland  21:05.82

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

