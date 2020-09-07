Each season, every team starts out with the goal of making history.
That is a relative term, as every program is different. While winning a state championship is the ultimate dream, sometimes it is merely making the playoffs or advancing a few rounds that truly makes history.
When it comes to Frisco ISD, no team has yet to achieve the one defining moment on the gridiron and that is capturing the state championship. Though no FISD team has achieved that feat, each has enjoyed its share of highlights.
With the start of a new season right around the corner, it is time to take a look at the best teams in the history of the 10 FISD programs.
The unique aspect about the school district is that nine of the 10 programs are less than two decades old, while Frisco High has more than a century of history.
The Raccoons have won 23 district championships over the years, so it is going to take more than that to separate a team as the best.
Frisco has won double-digit games on four occasions, including last season, and the 1962 team is the only one that did not officially lose a game.
The 1967 team (11-1) was the first to post an undefeated regular season and the 2011 (10-3) and 2019 (11-2) squads advanced to the regional semifinals, but the nod here goes to the 1973 Raccoons.
It was not just what that Frisco team accomplished during its 12-1-1 campaign, it is how it did it.
The Raccoons carried a 9-0-1 mark into the playoffs when it met Aledo in the opening round of the 1A bracket. This was an Aledo team that advanced to the state semifinals in 1972 and to the state championship game in 1974, but the year in between, it ended at the hands of Frisco in the first round in a 33-27 game.
The Raccoons followed that up with a win over Princeton (27-22) and then thrashed an undefeated Blooming Grove in a 46-0 rout.
The road came to an end in the state semifinals with a loss to Vega, but it remains the program’s deepest playoff run in its history.
For many of the other FISD programs, the answer is either far more clear-cut, or is a chapter that has yet to be written.
The latter is the case for Lebanon Trail and Memorial, who only started playing varsity football in 2018 and have endured the usual growing pains.
Centennial is the second-oldest program in FISD, but has only been around since 2004.
The Titans enjoyed their best run from 2010-2014 with five straight playoff appearances, but two teams stand out.
Centennial posted is only undefeated regular season in 2011, going three rounds deep and finishing at 12-1.
The edge, though, goes to the 2012 squad.
The Titans did drop a regular season game, but it was a close 38-36 setback to a Prosper team that made it to the regional semifinals.
Centennial went to the Division I bracket, where it knocked off a tough West Mesquite team (33-25) in the bi-district round and followed that up with wins over Kimball (38-12) and Red Oak (40-14).
Quarterback Lamar Jordan was the catalyst in both runs. But during his senior year, he got more help from running backs Chris Johnson and Kamari Burnett and wide receivers Stoney Hawkins and Cody Bagwell, as they advanced to the regional championship game for the only time ever.
Wakeland is a curious case. The Wolverines have made the playoffs in 10 of their 14 seasons, but only once have they won more than eight games in a season.
With all due respect to the 2007 team that went 9-2, as well as the two teams that shared a district crown in 2014 and 2015, it was the 2016 squad that made history.
Wakeland did not draw a lot of attention during the regular season, going 6-4 and squeaking into the playoffs as the fourth seed.
But behind quarterback Cooper Chandler and six all-district players on defense, Wakeland stunned 14-5A champion Prosper in the opening round for a 20-9 win, its first playoff victory ever, and then knocked off West Mesquite, 24-10, in the area round.
Though it came to an end in the regional semifinals, it is still the only two playoff wins in program history.
Liberty and Heritage’s best seasons are pretty straightforward.
The Redhawks have won more than seven games just once, and that is in 2010, when they went 12-1, capturing their only district title and advancing to the regional semifinals
The Coyotes only have one winning season, but they made it a memorable one in 2014, earning a share of the district title and going 10-3 on their way to the regional semifinals.
Lone Star has only been around for a decade, but it is one of the most successful 10-year stretches of any program in the state.
The Rangers have put together five straight double-digit win seasons, advancing at least two rounds deep every year.
Having that much success, the bottom line comes down to what happens in the playoffs.
A case can easily be made for last year’s team, with quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Marvin Mims and others winning their first 14 games before falling in the state semifinals to Denton Ryan, with its 14-1 mark the best in program history.
But only one team has played for the state championship and that is the 2015 team, which had its own share of star power with quarterback Jason Shelley, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon and defensive lineman Jake Ray.
Lone Star rolled through the first four rounds of the playoffs, defeating Prosper, Forney, Marshall and Lancaster by an average of 30 points.
The Rangers then posted a 55-49 win over Lake Dallas to earn a date with Cedar Park in the state title game. Though they came up one win short, it raised the bar for all other Lone Star teams to follow.
One does not have to look far to find Independence’s best season. Last fall, the Knights defeated Mansfield Timberview and Texarkana Texas High to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time.
Reedy could have been excused for pointing toward the future having only been around since 2016, but in that short time, they put together arguably the best season by a team outside of Lone Star.
Two years ago, the Lions took the area by storm, rolling through an undefeated regular season by winning by an average of 29.9 points.
That dominance carried over into the playoffs with lopsided wins over Ennis (47-21), Midlothian (52-29) and Burleson Centennial (34-7) to reach the regional championship game.
There, Reedy went toe-to-toe with perennial powerhouse Aledo, before ultimately falling, 26-16. It was the closest game of the season for the Bearcats, who would go on to post wins of 63-7 over Wichita Falls Rider and 55-19 over Fort Bend Marshall to win the state title.
