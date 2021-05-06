The best of the best in Texas track and field will head to Austin later this week for the state meet, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
That group includes a strong Frisco ISD contingent who will head to the state capital looking to return home with a medal.
The contenders are spread out across the district, with eight of the 10 FISD programs represented later this week.
Another added element is the extra motivation many of the upperclassmen have after missing out on the state meet a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are familiar faces, such as Reedy senior Colleen Stegmann, a previous medalist in the distance events.
Stegmann is back in two events, as her time of 4:54.50 in the 1,600 meters has her seeded first and is two-and-a-half seconds faster than second-seeded Cameron Fawcett of Highland Park.
Stegmann also has the third-fastest time in the 3,200 at 10:52.29, with Cedar Park freshman Isabel Conde De Frankenberg of Cedar Park the runner to beat (10:34.80).
Another potential favorite is Liberty junior Evan Stewart, who also is a dual individual qualifier.
Stewart enters with the best qualifying mark in the long jump of 22-10.75 and his distance of 46-08.00 in the triple jump ranks third in a group led by Manvel senior Jalen Walthall (47-07.75).
Another potential gold medalist is Lebanon Trail senior Thomas Donley, the regional champion in the 100 meters whose time of 10.33 seconds is the fastest in the field.
There is a pair of FISD contenders for the medal stand in the girls 300 hurdles. Heritage sophomore Kirin Chacchia’s time of 43.55 is the second-fastest, while Memorial freshman Falyn Lott’s 44.84 ranks fourth, with both not too far off the pace of Lancaster senior Ashyiria Savage (43.06).
Independence junior Alauna Richardson has the third-best mark in the discus at 139-10 and the Heritage girls 4x200 relay quartet of Kaitlyn Bradford, Chacchia, McKenzie Cooley and Brooke Freeman has the third-fastest time of 1:39.36, as they focus their attention on top-seeded Lancaster (1:38.82).
Reedy junior Madison Jeffries will be a contender in the 200, where her time of 24.39 ranks fourth, with the favorite being Fort Worth Trimble Tech’s Kenondra Davis (23.54) and she will also be in the thick of things in the 100, where her time of 11.88 is not far behind Davis.
Liberty’s Stewart will have two more opportunities to win a medal when he joins Will Ashmore, Chris Johnson and Cameron Wooley on the 4x200 relay and then Stewart, Johnson, Wooley and Bryson Wyatt will compete in the 4x400.
Heritage senior Soham Patil will have two chances at a medal, where he is seeded eighth in the 1,600 (4:24.74) and ninth in the 3,200 (1:57.84).
Rounding out the FISD state participants are Wakeland sophomore Hannah Pfiffner in the pole vault (5-04), Heritage junior Charli Foreman in the long jump (17-10.00), Lone Star freshman Hannah Forde in the triple jump (38-00.25), Lone Star junior Kailynn Jackson in the 400 (57.00), Memorial sophomore Kennedy Marshall in the 110 hurdles (14.63) and Reedy junior Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles in the 3,200 (9:40.76).
