The road to the playoffs through 9-5A was a brutal one, as outside of champion Reedy, every team had at least six district losses.
It got no easier in the bi-district round of the playoffs against 10-5A, which features a pair of state-ranked teams in perennial powerhouse Lovejoy, who holds down the No. 1 spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, as well as No. 9 McKinney North.
While each match featured its own degree of intrigue, the seeding held to form, with Reedy and Wakeland advancing out of 9-5A along with Lovejoy and McKinney North.
The Lions (29-6), who are ranked No. 7 in the TGCA Class 5A state poll, got a scare in the opening set, but took control from there to post a 26-24, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of The Colony on Tuesday at Hebron High School.
Reedy actually trailed 19-10 in the opening game before roaring back to eke out the two-point win and the momentum carried over into the next two sets.
The Lions employed a balanced offensive attack, getting 10 kills from Halle Schroder, eight from Camryn Hill and seven each from Reese Miller, Isabella Trujillo and Kelsey Perry.
Perry and Trujillo recorded four and three blocks, respectively, and Sadie Snow was strong behind the service line with five aces.
Jordan Chapman posted a team-high nine digs and 16 assists, with Gracie Cagle adding 10 assists.
The Wolverines (22-14) joined Reedy in the area round after rolling to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 sweep of Wylie East on Tuesday at McKinney High School.
Hannah Pfiffner was strong at the net with 13 kills and five blocks, with Jessica Jones adding 10 kills.
Rachel Dickerson had a big serving night with five aces, Audrey Clark recorded 29 assists and the defense was solid with Madison Demauro (14 digs), Kaleigh Williams (11 digs) and Dickerson (10 digs).
While defending state champion Lovejoy is atop the state rankings, it is McKinney North that is actually the top-seeded team as the two shared the 10-5A title.
But Independence is no ordinary fourth seed and had won four straight matches down the stretch to secure its playoff spot.
The Knights (26-12) nearly pulled one of the biggest upsets of the bi-district round, but the Bulldogs (26-7) were able to pull out a 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 23-25, 15-11 victory at McKinney Boyd High School.
Sydney Huck led McKinney North with 19 kills, while Neely Teroy was also in double figures with 11 kills. Huck also paced the team with three aces, while Kayli Henderson had four blocks.
Lily Nicholson dished out 49 assists and the defense was stout with Tinley Merder (24 digs), Lauren Bass (20 digs) and Katelyn Indelicato (20 digs).
In the other match of the night, the Leopards (36-6) got pushed by Heritage (24-14) in the second set, but were able to prevail in a 25-13, 26-24, 25-17 victory at Emerson High School.
Lovejoy got 13 kills from Rosemary Archer and 11 from Grace Milliken, while Shelby Burriss recorded a team-high four blocks.
Averi Carlson registered 20 assists, with Archer adding 14, while Ava Camacho and Carlson had 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
Reedy will meet Lancaster in the area finals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ellis Davis Field House, while Wakeland will take on Carrollton Newman Smith at 6 p.m. Friday at The Colony.
Lovejoy’s quest for a third consecutive state championship and ninth overall, continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson, while McKinney North faces Hillcrest at 6 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.