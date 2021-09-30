Lone Star senior Ashton Jeanty took the handoff from quarterback Garret Rangel but it initially appeared that he was going to be tackled 5 yards up the field.
That’s where Jeanty’s lower-body strength kicked in.
Jeanty spun out of the tackle and turned on the jets to outrun the Reedy defense on an 80-yard touchdown run with 3:23 left in the second quarter of Thursday’s District 5-5A Division I game at Toyota Stadium.
The Boise State commit accounted for all six Ranger touchdowns in a 42-6 victory for Lone Star. Jeanty finished with 197 rushing yards on 18 totes and four receptions for 97 yards in less than three quarters of action.
“I run the ball hard,” Jeanty said. “But our O-line made a hole for me. I’ve got great balance and was able to stay on my feet.”
Lone Star (4-1 overall, 3-0 district) built a commanding 28-0 second-quarter lead thanks to big plays by Jeanty and Rangel and never looked back.
Rangel, an Oklahoma State commit, played in his first game since he suffered a knee injury in Lone Star’s 45-35 loss to 10-time state champion Aledo on Sept. 2.
Rangel showed on the game’s initial play from scrimmage that the knee injury is a thing of the past. He took the snap and ran to his left for a 5-yard gain. It was the same direction that he ran when he suffered the injury against Aledo.
Rangel also showed no rust passing the ball. He went 4-for-4 for 65 yards on the game’s initial drive with the final completion ending in a 36-yard touchdown catch by Jeanty. Jeanty was left wide open on the right side of the field and he caught the ball in stride before running into the end zone to give the Rangers a 7-0 lead just 100 seconds into the ballgame.
Rangel finished 13-of-17 through the air for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
“Having [Rangel] back there does wonders for us,” said Jeff Rayburn, Lone Star head coach. “Gabriel Barrientes did a great job the last couple of weeks. He’s a big-time kid as well. But Garret Rangel is a special leader. And our offensive line had its best performance of the season tonight.”
Reedy, meanwhile, struggled to convert its chances. The Lions, who were playing without four starters – including senior quarterback AJ Padgett, who was injured in a previous game – were held to two field goals by Jackson Runyan despite moving past midfield six times Thursday.
Caleb Deal, a junior, used a nice head fake to get past a Ranger defender on the ensuing kickoff and gave Reedy starting field position at the Lone Star 35.
Reedy got a 5-yard run from Aaron Daniels on first down but the drive stalled after two straight passes resulted in zero yards.
Runyan hit the left upright on a 47-yard field goal attempt – the first of two missed field goals by Reedy in the first half.
Runyan did convert a 26-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the first half, but by that time, Lone Star had built a 28-3 lead.
Reedy (2-4, 2-2) was held to 244 yards of offense. Connor Ruff completed 9-of-18 passes for 59 yards. Daniels carried 17 times for 64 yards. The Lions found some traction with Daniels in the first quarter but the Rangers adjusted and proceeded to clamp down on Reedy’s rushing attack.
“I’m super proud of our defense,” Rayburn said. “Our defensive staff, led by Kyle Mossakowski, does a phenomenal job. Our kids practice so hard, they play so hard.”
It was all Lone Star from there on out.
Jeanty ran for touchdowns of 14, 5 and 80 yards in the second quarter.
“As long as [Jeanty] is on the field, we’re going to keep giving him the ball,” Rayburn said. “He’s the best player in the state. I’ve never seen anything like him. It’s pretty amazing what he’s able to do.”
Lone Star will host Denton at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Kuykendall Stadium. Reedy is on a bye and will travel to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Oct. 14 for a game against the Broncos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.