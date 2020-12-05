The Colony jumped out to an early a 17-0 in Friday’s District 5-5A Division I district game against Frisco Reedy and cruised to a 31-14 victory in a contest that had major playoff implications. With the win, the Cougars had a chance to make the playoffs as the fourth spot in the district but lost in a coin flip to Wakeland immediately following the game.
The Cougars (5-3, 4-2) forced a fumble midway through the first quarter and capitalized on the turnover when Kyle Taylor plunged in from the 1-yard line with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
The Colony increased the lead to 10-0 with 8:56 left in the second quarter after Kevin Albarran’s 22-yard field goal.
On Reedy’s next offensive possession, Lawrence Smith, a senior defensive back for The Colony, intercepted a pass to set up favorable field position at the Lions’ 38-yard line. Senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson scampered for 18 yards on the next play and The Colony went up 17-0 with 3:13 left in the first half when Kamden Wesley scored on a run up middle.
Roberson threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Cougars.
“It was a team effort,” Roberson said. “We knew Reedy was a good team, but we prepared all week and had a good game plan coming into the game.”
Reedy (6-4, 4-3) answered immediately on its next possession and cut the lead to 17-7 when AJ Padgett connected with Jaylen Fuska from 18-yards out with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“I’m very proud of our team and the effort put forth tonight against a very good Reedy team,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We have 17 new starters this season, including 12 sophomores and one freshman.”
The Lions started off on defense at the start of the third quarter and forced a punt after Jack Jamison sacked Roberson for a 13-yard loss on third down.
Behind the running and passing of Padgett, Reedy methodically drove the length of the field and reduced the lead to 17-14 after a 9-yard touchdown reception by Kaleb Smith with just five minutes left in the third quarter.
“We knew it was going to be tough game,” Rangel said. “Reedy is a well-coached football team and they came out in the second half and grabbed the momentum early.”
But the Cougars responded quickly.
With 4:34 left in the third quarter, Roberson hit senior wide receiver Benji Nelson with a short pass across the middle and Nelson raced for 61 yards and a score to put The Colony ahead 24-14.
“They were playing cover two and I just took what they gave us in the middle of the field,” Roberson said. “Benji and I have been playing together since the third grade, so we know each other very well.”
The Colony recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and took over at its own 47-yard line. On the very next play, Roberson connected with Shafiq Taylor on a 53-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars on top 31-14 late in the third quarter.
Taylor, a junior, led all receivers with 137 yards on four receptions.
