FRISCO LEBANON TRAIL GIRLS GOLF

The Lebanon Trail girls golf team captured the 9-5A team championship at the district tournament last week at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.

 Photo Courtesy of David Ko

The battle for the 9-5A girls golf championship turned into a one-team affair, as Lebanon Trail pulled away for a convincing win at the tournament, which took place on Monday and Tuesday at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.

The Trail Blazers were the only team to break 300 in a round, carding a 298 on the first day, and though the second day was closer, their two-day total of 614 (298-316) was enough to give them a 38-stroke victory over Liberty Red (329-323—652).

While the team title was not in doubt at the end, the opposite was true in thebattle for the individual championship.

The completion of the first round featured a tie between Lebanon Trail teammates Madison Phung and Addison Ko, who each fired two-over rounds of 74.

But it was a third Trail Blazer who would rise to the top of the leaderboard, as Summer Lee carded the low round of the tournament with a one-over 73 to finish with a two-day total of 148 (75-73) to edge Phung (74-75—149) by a stroke.

Centennial’s Gabbi Bentancourt (76-74—150) as also in the hunt for the individual title before setting for third, with Liberty’s Raeleigh Davidson (79-75—154 in fourth and Ko (74-84—158) and Liberty’s Maya Jain (80-78—158) tied for fifth.

In addition to Lebanon Trail’s top three, Ryan Ko (75-84—159) was not far behind in seventh to help them to the team title.

Team Results

1        Lebanon Trail       298-316—614

2        Liberty Red 329-323—652

3        Centennial  323-331—654

4        Wakeland   349-349—698

4        Frisco         343-355—698

6        Liberty Black       337-363—700

7        Reedy         355-362—717

8        Memorial    376-367—743

9        Independence       376-375—751

Individual Results

1        Summer Lee         Lebanon Trail       75-73—148

2        Madison Phung    Lebanon Trail       74-75—149

3        Gabbi Bentancourt        Centennial  76-74—150

4        Raeleigh Davidson         Liberty        79-75—154

5        Addison Ko          Lebanon Trail       74-84—158

5        Maya Jain   Liberty        80-78—158

7        Ryan Ko     Lebanon Trail       75-84—159

8        Queenie Guercio   Frisco         82-80 162

8        Sydney Williams  Wakeland   82-80—162

8        Alisha Rametra    Centennial  77-85 162

11      Natalie Kim          Reedy         81-84—165

11      Kara Kim    Centennial  80-85—165

13      Sarah Krenowicz  Frisco         83-83—166

14      Ashley Zhang       Liberty        86-81—167

15      Taylor-Rose Hubbard    Memorial    86-82—168

15      Kensley Miller      Wakeland   86-82—168

17      Aashna Patel        Independence       82-87—169

18      Emaan Moon       Reedy         83-87—170

19      Anika Patel Liberty        83-88—171

20      Jenna Fegan         Lone Star    85-87—172

20      Leilani Diezi         Reedy         88-84—172

20      Veronica Kim       Liberty        83-89—172

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

