The battle for the 9-5A girls golf championship turned into a one-team affair, as Lebanon Trail pulled away for a convincing win at the tournament, which took place on Monday and Tuesday at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.
The Trail Blazers were the only team to break 300 in a round, carding a 298 on the first day, and though the second day was closer, their two-day total of 614 (298-316) was enough to give them a 38-stroke victory over Liberty Red (329-323—652).
While the team title was not in doubt at the end, the opposite was true in thebattle for the individual championship.
The completion of the first round featured a tie between Lebanon Trail teammates Madison Phung and Addison Ko, who each fired two-over rounds of 74.
But it was a third Trail Blazer who would rise to the top of the leaderboard, as Summer Lee carded the low round of the tournament with a one-over 73 to finish with a two-day total of 148 (75-73) to edge Phung (74-75—149) by a stroke.
Centennial’s Gabbi Bentancourt (76-74—150) as also in the hunt for the individual title before setting for third, with Liberty’s Raeleigh Davidson (79-75—154 in fourth and Ko (74-84—158) and Liberty’s Maya Jain (80-78—158) tied for fifth.
In addition to Lebanon Trail’s top three, Ryan Ko (75-84—159) was not far behind in seventh to help them to the team title.
Team Results
1 Lebanon Trail 298-316—614
2 Liberty Red 329-323—652
3 Centennial 323-331—654
4 Wakeland 349-349—698
4 Frisco 343-355—698
6 Liberty Black 337-363—700
7 Reedy 355-362—717
8 Memorial 376-367—743
9 Independence 376-375—751
Individual Results
1 Summer Lee Lebanon Trail 75-73—148
2 Madison Phung Lebanon Trail 74-75—149
3 Gabbi Bentancourt Centennial 76-74—150
4 Raeleigh Davidson Liberty 79-75—154
5 Addison Ko Lebanon Trail 74-84—158
5 Maya Jain Liberty 80-78—158
7 Ryan Ko Lebanon Trail 75-84—159
8 Queenie Guercio Frisco 82-80 162
8 Sydney Williams Wakeland 82-80—162
8 Alisha Rametra Centennial 77-85 162
11 Natalie Kim Reedy 81-84—165
11 Kara Kim Centennial 80-85—165
13 Sarah Krenowicz Frisco 83-83—166
14 Ashley Zhang Liberty 86-81—167
15 Taylor-Rose Hubbard Memorial 86-82—168
15 Kensley Miller Wakeland 86-82—168
17 Aashna Patel Independence 82-87—169
18 Emaan Moon Reedy 83-87—170
19 Anika Patel Liberty 83-88—171
20 Jenna Fegan Lone Star 85-87—172
20 Leilani Diezi Reedy 88-84—172
20 Veronica Kim Liberty 83-89—172
