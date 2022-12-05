Boise State (9-4), representing the Mountain West Conference, and North Texas (7-6), representing Conference USA, will meet in the 2022 Frisco Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8:15 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The game will air on ESPN.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2022 Frisco Bowl, the Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green” said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

