Boise State (9-4), representing the Mountain West Conference, and North Texas (7-6), representing Conference USA, will meet in the 2022 Frisco Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8:15 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The game will air on ESPN.
“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2022 Frisco Bowl, the Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green” said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”
Boise State is bowl eligible for the 25th consecutive season. The Broncos come to the Frisco Bowl with a 9-4 record and are led by redshirt freshman QB Taylen Green from Lewisville. Green was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and ranks fourth among FBS freshmen in passing touchdowns (12) and fifth in passing yards per game (157.3) and total passing yards (1,730).
North Texas will be playing in its sixth bowl game in seven years. The Mean Green are led by junior QB Austin Aune and junior WR Jyaire Shorter. Aune has 7,086 career passing yards, which puts him in fourth place on the program’s all-time passing yardage list. Shorter was named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award presented by the AP after missing the final 11 games of the 2021 season due to injury.
The Frisco Bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events in 2022. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://thefriscobowl.com/tickets/.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.