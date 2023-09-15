Reedy senior Khalil Smith does a little of everything for the Lions on both sides of the ball.
So it was fitting that Smith made a pair of big plays to bookend Reedy’s 35-28 victory over Wakeland at The Ford Center at The Star.
With the Wolverines on the cusp of scoring the game’s first points, the Lions were able to strip the ball carrier and Smith hustled back to scoop up the fumble near the goal line to turn aside the scoring threat.
Flash forward to the end of the game.
With Reedy trying to prevent Wakeland from getting one final shot, Smith got the call on third-and-3 from the 42-yard line and he powered through the defense for a 15-yard gain to allow the Lions to run out the clock and end it.
Reedy improves to 3-1 overall and evens its 6-5A Division I record at 1-1, while the Wolverines drop from the ranks of the unbeaten, falling to 3-1 and 1-1.
The Lions led 21-14 at halftime and got the ball to start the second half.
Reedy chewed up nearly half the third quarter with an 11-play drive, but Wakeland was able to block a 29-yard field goal attempt to keep it a one-score game.
The Wolverines drove into Lions territory and opted to go for it on fourth-and-16 from the 47, but the pass fell incomplete, setting Reedy up in great field position.
The Lions took advantage, quickly moving 53 yards in seven plays, with Triston Airy scoring from three yards out to push the advantage to 28-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
It was part of a big night for Airy, who paced the ground game with 19 carries for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Wakeland then had a swift answer. With the help of a pair of pass interference penalties, they moved 75 yards in 13 plays.
Quarterback Brennan Myer had another big night, completing 23-of-38 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, including an 8-yard scoring strike to Ryder Treadway to close to within 28-21 with 8:20 remaining.
Treadway was Myer’s favorite target on the night, hauling in 10 receptions for 145 yards and two scores.
Reedy quickly moved back into Wakeland territory, but the drive stalled and it opted to punt.
But on the play, the Wolverines were flagged for an illegal substitution. Though it was still a risk with fourth-and-7 from the 38, the Lions rolled the dice and came up winners when Braden Hernandez hooked up with Mason Easley for a 38-yard scoring strike to again make it a two-score game at 35-21.
Wakeland refused to go away.
Myer was 5-of-5 on the ensuing possession, with all five completions going to Treadway, including a 10-yarder to paydirt to cut it to 35-28 with 1:36 left.
Though the Wolverines had two timeouts, they would not get another chance.
Reedy recovered the onside kick and rather than take a knee to bleed some clock, it tried to move the chains and end it and that is exactly what it did, with Smith’s third-down run providing the finishing touches.
While the teams traded touchdowns for much of the night, they traded 3-and-outs to start the game.
Wakeland marched down the field on its second drive, and had the end zone in its sights when Reedy was able to force the key turnover to keep it scoreless.
It remained 0-0 into the second quarter, but one play after the Wolverines came up empty on fourth town, the Lions struck first when Airy bolted through the defense largely untouched for a 54-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
Wakeland needed just three plays to answer, as Myer hit Treadway for a 41-yard gain and then hooked up with Donovan Woolen on a 49-yard scoring strike to tie it at 7-7.
Reedy was pinned deep in its own territory, but it did not matter, as they moved 97 yards in nine plays, highlighted by a 44-yard pass from Hernandez to Jackson Ford, and Smith finished it with a 5-yard touchdown run to regain the advantage at 14-7.
The teams continued to trade blows in the wild second quarter, as the Wolverines overcame three straight penalties when Myer hooked up with Ashdyn Kahouch on third-and-20 with a 23-yard touchdown pass with just two minutes left in the half.
That was enough time for the Lions, who got a 57-yard kickoff return from Josiah Fuksa, followed by a 37-yard scoring strike from Hernandez to Connor McGrath that gave them a 21-14 halftime lead.
Frisco Showdown: Check out 60+ photos from Reedy's 35-28 win over rival Wakeland
Featured Local Savings
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.