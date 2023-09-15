FRISCO REEDY FOOTBALL TRISTON AIRY

Reedy running back Triston Airy recorded 19 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions earned a 35-28 victory over Wakeland on Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star.

 Rick Rogers, Staff Photo

Reedy senior Khalil Smith does a little of everything for the Lions on both sides of the ball.

So it was fitting that Smith made a pair of big plays to bookend Reedy’s 35-28 victory over Wakeland at The Ford Center at The Star.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

