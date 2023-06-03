PROSPER—After finishing fourth in 9-5A, Wakeland caught fire at the right time in its quest to return to the state tournament.
The Wolverines put together an eight-game winning streak through the first four rounds of the playoffs, but after Reedy claimed Game 1 on Thursday, Wakeland faced elimination for the first time.
With their backs against the wall, the Wolverines responded, claiming a 10-5 victory on Friday in Game 2 of their Class 5A Region II championship best-of-3 series at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
Wakeland and Reedy will meet with a state berth on the line at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill.
The early stages of the night moved quickly, with the Wolverines’ Carson Priebe and the Lions’ Kurtis Margraves setting up the potential for a pitcher’s duel, but that changed in the middle innings.
After not recording a hit in their first two at-bats, Wakeland erupted for five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
With one out, Will Jamison singled and Addison Brown followed with an opposite-field double off the wall in left field.
Reedy got the second out, but the third would be harder to come by.
Owen Cassano cleared the bases with a no-doubt three-run home run deep over the left-field fence to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
That unnerved the Lions to an extent and Wakeland showed patience at the plate, as a hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases.
The trend continued, as Brennan Myer and Campbell Martin drew two more free passes to force in runs to push the lead to 5-0.
Despite the deficit, Reedy never stopped battling.
In the top of the fourth, the Lions broke through as Ethan Downum and Jalen Stringfellow opened the frame with back-to-back walks and both came around to score on a two-run double by Caden Jones.
Wakeland matched that in the bottom of the inning, as Brown walked, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a base hit by Priebe.
Then with two outs, Dylan Snead lined a RBI single to right to push the advantage back to 7-2.
Reedy made things very interesting in the top of the fifth with another rally.
With one out, Ryan Alexander reached on an error, Downum singled and Stringfellow walked to load the bases.
Braden Hernandez singled home one run with a base hit and another scored on a passed ball to close to within 7-4 before Priebe buckled down to get a strikeout or the second out of the inning.
Facing Kyle Olson with the bases loaded, the two engaged in a long at-bat that saw Olson launch a 3-2 pitch deep to center field. But Brown was able to track it down near the fence in what proved to be a game-saving play.
Wakeland added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth, pushing across three more runs.
With one out, Brown walked and Priebe bounced a double down the third-base line.
Brown scored on a balk, Cassano looped a RBI double to right and Reid Tucker followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 10-4.
The Lions threatened again in the top of the sixth, as Brandon Huff was hit by a pitch and Alexander singled.
Downum followed with a RBI single, but on the tail end of the same play, Brown was able to throw a runner out at the plate to help minimize the damage.
In the top of the seventh, Wakeland called on Wesley Reasor, and he needed only eight pitches to retire the side in order to close out the victory and send the game to a decisive game.
Game 1
Wakeland entered Thursday’s series opener against Reedy riding an eight-game postseason winning streak and had won 10 in a row overall, but Game 1 belonged to the Lions, as they posted a 10-0 run-rule victory.
Will Johnson tossed a gem, allowing only three hits and striking out seven over six innings and he got plenty of offensive support.
Reedy wasted little time getting started, striking for four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Alexander led off with a single and Downum followed with a RBI double. Stringfellow singled home a run, and then with two outs, Huff delivered a two-run base hit to stake them to a 4-0 advantage.
Reedy tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third, as Hernandez and Jones each walked, and both came around two score on a two-run single by Grant Dovidas to push the lead to 6-0.
Wakeland had few opportunities during the course of the night.
Brown singled to lead off the game but was erased on a 1-6-3 double play. Tucker led off the second with a base hit, but was stranded and he also drew a two-out walk in the fourth but was unable to advance.
The best chance for the Wolverines came in the top of the sixth. With one out, Brown was hit by a pitch, Priebe singled, and then with two down, Tucker walked to load the bases.
But Johnson delivered one of his biggest pitches of the night, picking up a strikeout looking to leave the bases loaded.
Reedy would end it in the bottom of the frame with a two-out rally, as Downum had a RBI single and Hernandez added a two-run base hit to walk off the run-rule victory.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.