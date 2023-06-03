FRISCO WAKELAND BASEBALL OWEN CASSANO

Wakeland’s Owen Cassano celebrates after belting a three-run home run and the Wolverines went on to post a 10-5 victory over Reedy on Friday to even their Class 5A Region II final best-of-3 series at one game apiece.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

PROSPER—After finishing fourth in 9-5A, Wakeland caught fire at the right time in its quest to return to the state tournament.

The Wolverines put together an eight-game winning streak through the first four rounds of the playoffs, but after Reedy claimed Game 1 on Thursday, Wakeland faced elimination for the first time.

