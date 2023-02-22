It has been a season to remember for Sachse, which has logged a number of distinctive achievements, most notably capturing a share of the district championship for the first time ever.
But Horn carried high hopes of its own into the season, and after falling just short of a 10-6A title, the Jaguars were determined to make some noise in the playoffs.
The Jaguars did just that on Monday, rallying in the fourth quarter to earn a 58-55 victory over the Mustangs in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Berkner High School.
Horn advances to take on Killeen Harker Heights in the area round later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Jaguars got off to a good start, opening the game on a 11-5 run to take the early advantage.
Sachse made it a five-point game by halftime, and then came out swinging in the third quarter, outscoring Horn 24-14 to take a 41-36 lead.
But Horn would have the final answer, posting a 22-14 advantage during the final eight minutes to complete the comeback effort.
Lamont Rogers and Ethan Williams each tallied 14 points and Spencer Mozee was also in double figures with 11 for the Jaguars, while the Mustangs got 18 points from Trey Wright, 17 from Carson McRae and 10 from Daniel Gete.
Horn was a third seed knocking off a No. 2 in Sachse and Rowlett was hoping for a similar result on Tuesday, but Rockwall-Heath was not in a cooperating mood, as the Hawks rolled to a 83-53 victory at Poteet High School.
Rockwall-Heath raced to a 16-7 lead and kept it up in the second quarter. Behind a stingy defense that continually forced turnovers, and hot outside shooting, as the Hawks knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening half, they took a 35-19 lead into the break.
Rockwall-Heath took both of those elements up a notch in the third quarter, erupting for 30 points to extend the advantage to 65-32 and it was all academic from there.
Matthew Ellis led the Eagles with 16 points, Devin Murray scored 3 and Dre Polk was also in double figures with 10.
The Hawks got contributions from a number of different players, with Kaiden Adams leading the way with 23 points and Grayson Dorsey and Kyler Courtney adding 17 and 13, respectively.
Rockwall-Heath advances to face DeSoto in the area finals later this week.
Class 5A
On paper, 9-5A champion and top-seeded Carrollton Newman Smith entered the bi-district as the favorite against fourth-seeded Memorial.
But the Warriors felt as if they were no ordinary No. 4.
Memorial had endured some ups and downs during the course of the campaign, but it still had some key pieces from a team that reached the regional championship game a year ago.
The Warriors called upon some of that experience on Tuesday and the result was a big seeding upset, as they used a dominant fourth quarter to claim a 55-39 victory at Plano West Senior High School.
The Trojans led by six after one quarter and still held a 27-24 advantage at halftime.
But Memorial surged ahead to take a 41-37 lead heading to the final frame and then turned up the intensity, closing on a 14-2 run to pull away and secure the victory.
Drew Steffe led the Warriors with 18 points and Leon Horner scored 16, while Newman Smith got 14 points from Nic Codie and nine from Calvin Blue.
Memorial advances to take on Woodrow Wilson in the area finals after the Wildcats posted a 51-36 victory over North Mesquite at Forney High School.
Woodrow Wilson jumped on the Stallions from the get-go, opening the game on a 15-3 run.
The Wildcats extended the lead to 39-19 at the end of three quarters, and though North Mesquite made a late push, the deficit was too much to overcome.
Micah Vaughn led the Stallions with 11 points, Dalan Hicks scored nine and Dmetrick Ockleberry added seven, while Jamel Toney-Black had 17 points to lead Woodrow Wilson.
On the other side of the quadrant, 10-5A champion Liberty exploded in the second half to pull away for a 73-52 victory over Lone Star in a bi-district playoff game at Lebanon Trail High School.
The Redhawks will next face South Oak Cliff, a 78-41 winner over Spruce, later this week.
Frisco and Independence engaged in a back-and-forth battle, but Tyler Bozeman scored as time expired to lift the Raccoons to a 51-49 victory on Tuesday at Panther Creek High School.
Frisco will meet W.T. White in the area round after the Longhorns posted a 48-46 bi-district win over West Mesquite at Forester Field House.
The Wranglers led by one at the end of the first quarter, but W.T. White was able to take a 24-21 lead by halftime.
It remained close throughout, but the Longhorns were able to hold on for the two-point win.
Demetris Ballard paced West Mesquite with 11 points, Victor Dimas scored 10 and Marvin McGee added nine, while Jonathan Price tallied 19 points to lead W.T. White.
Kimball got 15 points and six assists from T’Johnn Brown and 13 points each from Jawon Shaw and Tylar Hankamer as it rolled to a 75-37 win over Poteet in a bi-district playoff game at Skyline High School.
The Knights, the No. 1 team in the TABC Class 5A state poll, move on to play Heritage, which held off Wakeland for a 70-63 victory at Independence High School.
