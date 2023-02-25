It has already been a season to remember for Liberty, which captured its first district championship in seven years.
But the Redhawks have more on their minds.
On Friday, they set out to reach the regional quarterfinal round for the first time since that 2016 season, and they did so in dramatic fashion.
Trailing by one in the waning seconds, South Oak Cliff left the door cracked when it missed a pair of free throws and Jayden Daniels seized the moment, banking in the game-winning 3-pointer as Liberty claimed a 65-63 victory in a 5A area round playoff game at Pearce High School.
Not only did Daniels knock down the game-winner, he also hustled back on defense and blocked the Bears’ last-second attempt.
Cobe Coleman paced the Redhawks with 24 points, with Daniels scoring 16.
Memorial reached the regional championship game a year ago, but this season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride.
The Warriors felt as if their best basketball was still ahead of them and they have shown that during the first week of the playoffs, as they posted a 67-50 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Friday in an area round playoff game at Hebron High School.
That sets up an all-FISD match-up in the regional quarterfinals, where Liberty and Memorial will meet on Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
The teams split the regular season series, with the Warriors handing the Redhawks their lone district loss, 86-80, in the first meeting, and Liberty claiming a 92-84 victory in the rematch.
Other local teams were not as fortunate.
Frisco was unable to hold on to an early lead, as W.T. White rallied for a 61-57 victory on Friday at Carrollton R.L. Turner High School.
The Raccoons led 28-24 at halftime, but White cut it two at the end of three quarters, and outscored Frisco 21-15 in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Tyler Bozeman tallied 22 points and Landry Kendall scored 16 for the Raccoons, while White got 14 points from Isaiah Kalala and 12 from Steven Cruz.
Heritage gave Kimball, the No. 1 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, all it could handle, but the Knights were able to eke out a 75-72 victory at Berkner High School.
The Coyotes grabbed the early lead, but the big quarter was the second, when Kimball outscored them 17-8. Heritage hung around, but could not complete the comeback.
T’Johnn Brown scored 23 points, dished out seven assists and had six steals for the Knights, while DaCannon Wickware had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
In the Class 6A playoffs, Horn also saw its playoff run come to an end as Killeen Harker Heights claimed a 47-37 victory in its area round game at Fairfield High School.
The Jaguars dug themselves an early nine-point hole, but an 11-5 run in the second quarter brought them back to within 19-16.
But Harker Heights pushed the lead back to 11 at the end of three quarters and held on from there.
