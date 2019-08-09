Catching up with the Cougars: Q&A with The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel

The Colony football team took District 5-5A Division I by storm last season, running the table and taking home the district crown when it was all said and done.
The Cougars are locked and loaded once again for another successful ride, with plenty of Division I talent returning in seniors Keith Miller, Christian Gonzales and Myles Price.
Star Local Media caught up with head coach Rudy Rangel this week as his squad gears up to make another run into the postseason in 2019.
How special was last season, when you ran the table in 5-5A Div. 1 en route to an undefeated district title?
Rangel: It was a good year, and we got rolling pretty well there. We caught a lot of breaks and stayed injury free for the most part. It was a pretty special year for us, to say the least, and only the second time in school history that we had won an outright district championship.
Unfortunately, the Cougars’ high playoff expectations were cut short in a first-round loss to Mansfield Timberview. What did you guys take away from that loss?
Rangel: We just didn’t keep the pedal to the medal in several areas. We were up 14-0 and had an unfortunate deal with the play clock going off, which made us re-kick. We had a hard time recovering from that after they scored a touchdown and cut it to 14-7.
We have to continue to keep the pressure on people, and we took a lot from that loss. Our kids took it to heart, and we know we have to really bring in the playoffs while we’re paired up against a district that is really tough.
What is it like having so much Division I talent in guys like seniors Myles Price, Christian Gonzales and Keith Miller on both sides of the ball?
Rangel: It’s a blessing. This is my 15th year at The Colony, and we haven’t had this much talent, collectively, since I’ve been here. The best part is that they are all great kids. They are high-character kids, work hard, and they are fun to be around. Our summer camp attendance was the best since I’ve been here.
What are you expecting from three-year starter Mikey Harrington at quarterback in his senior season?
Rangel: I’m expecting a ton from him. He really, really grew up last year and had a great year. We have done some things that will give him more opportunity to put our kids in space. I think Mikey is going to really benefit from that, and I expect him to run a little bit more this year. He’ll be involved in every facet, including the running game.
Your team will be tested right off the bat in Week Two against Reedy. How much are you and your staff looking forward to that rematch against the Lions?
Rangel: I’ll be completely honest – right now, we’re trying to get our depth charts set and make sure our kids are healthy. I just can’t wait to get to Monday. I don’t want to go into that game against Reedy and show all the cards, but I also don’t want to not show all the cards.
The Colony had another thrilling matchup with another Frisco ISD powerhouse a year ago in Lone Star. What are you expecting from the Rangers this season?
Rangel: Rayburn’s teams are always good, and we have had some battles with them in the past. There was a game where they were picked to win by a million, and we upset them that year at home in the same year we made it to the fourth round. We are always very evenly matched with those guys. and seems like we always have barn-burners.
This district is a little bit better than it was last year, though. Everybody is going to be better, and it’s going to be a challenge from game one. You have to come and play every night against all of the Frisco schools.
Who are some other players to keep an eye on this season?
Rangel: We have a tailback in Wade Simmons, and, believe it or not, he’s probably the most athletic kid we have on campus. He has really grown up and had a good summer, and we all expect him to have a really good year.
Obviously, we have Marcus Moore at defensive tackle who already has a lot of offers, but we have that second quiet tackle in Dom Puentes who had more tackles on the defensive line than anybody last year.
We also have a move-in, Shafiq Taylor, who we’re going to start at safety as a sophomore. There is going to be some growing pains there, but he is an athletic kid that is in the same mold as Christian [Gonzales].
