Centennial stuns Wakeland, inches closer to playoff berth

In recent history, the Centennial volleyball team has had its fair share of woes against Wakeland, having lost its last nine district matches against the Lady Wolverines.
But the Lady Titans bucked that trend Tuesday night and picked up a crucial, four-set victory over Wakeland (26-24, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-21) for the first time since 2014.
More importantly, Centennial improved to 9-7 in district play and remains in the driver’s seat to potentially clinch a playoff berth by beating either Memorial Friday night or Independence next week in the regular-season finale – both of which defeated the Lady Titans last month.
“We need to finish very strong,” said Kari Bensend, Centennial head coach. “I always tell the kids that they’re supposed to win the ones you’re supposed to, get lucky on a couple that you really maybe weren’t supposed to win and then you have to have some people help you out. But we also have to make sure we do what we are supposed to do.”
After dropping four consecutive matches in the middle of the district slate – starting with a 3-0 loss to Wakeland on Sept. 20 – the Lady Titans have rallied back with a 4-1 record in their last five contests.
In that span, Centennial even took down second-place Lebanon Trail, and Bensend believes her squad is starting to peak at the right time after it battled injuries throughout September.
“It’s so easy to coach this team, and they all just want to get better every day,” she said. “They are so comfortable in practice beating each other up on each side of the net, and they are just having a good time. The chemistry on this team is amazing, and I told the other day that you don’t get this kind of chemistry all the time.”
Getting off to a hot start Tuesday against Wakeland was critical for the Lady Titans in helping give them the confidence and belief that they could take down the mighty juggernaut.
Even after the Lady Wolverines raced out to a 12-7 advantage in the first set following strong serves by senior defensive specialist Kate Sudderth, Centennial bounced right back with a 6-1 run behind three kills from senior Samantha Hastings to knot things up at 13 apiece.
The USC commit came up big down the stretch and all match long for the Lady Titans, as she made countless defensive plays and paced her ball club with a game-high 20 kills when it was all said and done.
After Wakeland went back on top, 16-13, it was senior middle blocker Carin Smith who led the charge with a 5-0 run capped off by two thunderous kills and a block to put Centennial ahead.
Wakeland senior outside hitter Sydney Stroh, who finished with a team-high 16 kills, did not let the Lady Wolverines go down without a fight, as she slammed over three kills late including back-to-back kills to put them up, 24-23.
However, a pair of unforced errors and a Smith kill soon followed, which gave Centennial the massive first-set triumph along with the momentum moving forward.
“Wakeland has a lot of guns, so when you go up 1-0 against them, you have it in your heart and your brain that you can do it,” Bensend said. “Going against a team you lost 3-0 to and coming back and winning the first set, you prove something, and it’s nice to have that momentum going into the next two matches.”
Despite having that momentum and the lead for most of the second set, Wakeland proved why it’s a postseason squad once again when it reeled off a 4-0 run late to pull ahead for the narrow 26-24 outcome.
The third frame was much of the same with both sides exchanging haymakers back and forth with eight ties and five lead changes before Centennial pulled ahead by as many as seven at 20-13.
Just like they had in the second, the Lady Wolverines weren’t done yet, mustering a 9-2 run behind big-time plays from senior right side Rylie Williams and junior middle blocker Hannah Shaw.
Bensend then called a crucial timeout to stop the bleeding and it did just that en route to three of the next four points going to Centennial, along with the 25-23 win.
It appeared as if a fifth set was going to be required to decide a victor after Wakeland took control early and held a 13-9 advantage midway through, but this time it was Centennial coming alive late with a 4-0 run to take a 23-19 lead.
In that stretch, the two slugged it out with tremendous volleys back and forth before senior Zairyn Hemsley’s kill after a near 45-second rally crushed Wakeland’s hopes of a comeback.
Wakeland now looks to regroup Friday against Frisco, while Centennial squares off with Memorial with both teams still vying for playoff positioning.
