As is the case with most sports, the District 9-5A girls golf tournament is generally one of the most competitive in the area.
That was once again the case on Monday and Tuesday, where three teams rose to the top of the leaderboard.
Battling against the heavy winds that hit the area early in the week, it was Centennial who was able to rally to claim the team championship at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.
Wakeland held a five-stroke advantage after the opening round, highlighted by individual champion Grace Kalina, who fired a two-over 74 which was the low individual score of the tournament.
But Day 2 saw the Titans and Lebanon Trail make their push. The two teams traded shots all day, finishing with equal totals of 335, but Centennial had entered the day with a three-stroke edge, and that was the difference, as the Titans (342-335—677) held off the defending district champion Trail Blazers (345-335—680) and the Wolverines (337-350—687) to claim the title.
Kalina held a two-stroke advantage over Centennial’s Kara Kim and a three-shot edge over Frisco’s Queenie Guercio after the first round.
Though scores rose as the conditions worsened, Kalina was able to hold on to win the individual championship, finishing with a two-day total of 156 (74-82) to edge Kim (76-81—157) and Guercio (77-80—157) by a single stroke.
The top two teams and top two individuals earn qualifying spots at the Class 5A Region 2 tournament, which is scheduled for Apr. 20-21 at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
In addition to Kim, the Titans had two other players place in the top 10, as Alisha Rametra (81-84—165) and Tarini Bhoga (81-84—165) finished in a tie for seventh, with Rochelle Zhao rounding out the top four (98-96--194).
Lebanon Trail’s Ryan Ko (80-78—158) finished just off the medal stand in fourth place, Addison Ko (82-83—165) tied for seventh place and Esther Santos (91-86—177) rounded out the top four.
Among other notable individual performances, Memorial’s Julianna Peterson (82-80—162) and Wakeland’s Kara Lee (80-82—162) finished in a tie for fifth place, while Independence’s Aashna Patel (84-81—165) was part of the four-way deadlock for seventh.
The Class 5A state tournament is scheduled for May 16-17 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
9-5A Girls Golf Tournament
(At Sherrill Park, Richardson)
Team Standings
1 Centennial 342-335 677
2 Lebanon Trail 345-335 680
3 Wakeland 337-350 687
4 Memorial 363-356 719
5 Frisco 369-372 741
6 Liberty 367-384 751
7 Independence 389-381 770
8 Reedy 422-424 846
9 Lone Star 448-452 900
Individual Results
1 Grace Kalina Wakeland 74-82 156
2 Queenie Guercio Frisco 77-80 157
Kara Kim Centennial 76-81 157
4 Ryan Ko Lebanon Trail 80-78 158
5 Julianna Peterson Memorial 82-80 162
Kara Lee Wakeland 80-82 162
7 Addison Ko Lebanon Trail 82-83 165
Aashna Patel Independence 84-81 165
Alisha Rametra Centennial 81-84 165
Tarini Bhoga Centennial 81-84 165
11 Rhea Dinesh Memorial 86-86 172
12 Natalie Kim Reedy 86-89 175
13 Addison Sohosky Frisco 91-86 177
Esther Santos Lebanon Trail 91-86 177
Priscilla Padilla Memorial 91-86 177
16 Adelina Toba Wakeland 85-93 178
17 Avery Necciai Wakeland 86-93 179
18 Grace Kim Lebanon Trail 92-88 180
19 Anika Patel Liberty 92-90 182
20 Sophie Davies Frisco 94-91 185
21 Britney Zhang Liberty 93-95 188
Laney Abshier Independence 94-94 188
23 Payton Ritchey Heritage 98-91 189
Ava Weichbrodt Wakeland 103-86 189
25 Abigail Lee Liberty 97-94 191
Gabriela Russo Lone Star 96-95 191
27 Josie Lin Wakeland 98-94 192
28 Diya Khattoi Wakeland 100-93 193
29 Rochelle Zhao Centennial 98-96 194
Asiana Chang Liberty 100-94 194
Ayra Ahmad Reedy 96-98 194
32 Leslie Coyne Liberty 91-105 196
33 Brooke Emert Independence 100-101 201
34 Ally Smith Liberty 105-98 203
35 Alanna Chang Liberty 102-107 209
Gwyneth Taylor Memorial 104-105 209
Emma Anderson Lebanon Trail 109-100 209
38 Debaoyi Chen Memorial 110-104 214
39 Elizabeth Jacobs Independence 111-105 216
40 Kamryn Yessian Reedy 111-106 217
41 Maddie Wood Frisco 107-115 222
42 Trinity Gray Lone Star 112-111 223
43 Elisabeth Thornquist Lone Star 117-120 237
44 Naomi Quiroz Frisco 124-117 241
Emily Nguyen Frisco 120-121 241
46 Emily Kirchner Lone Star 123-126 249
47 Aneri Bhatt Reedy 129-131 260
48 Bianca Hall Independence 133-130 263
