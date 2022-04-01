FRISCO CENTENNIAL GIRLS GOLF

The Centennial girls golf team captured the 9-5A championship on Monday and Tuesday at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

As is the case with most sports, the District 9-5A girls golf tournament is generally one of the most competitive in the area.

That was once again the case on Monday and Tuesday, where three teams rose to the top of the leaderboard.

Battling against the heavy winds that hit the area early in the week, it was Centennial who was able to rally to claim the team championship at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.

Wakeland held a five-stroke advantage after the opening round, highlighted by individual champion Grace Kalina, who fired a two-over 74 which was the low individual score of the tournament.

But Day 2 saw the Titans and Lebanon Trail make their push. The two teams traded shots all day, finishing with equal totals of 335, but Centennial had entered the day with a three-stroke edge, and that was the difference, as the Titans (342-335—677) held off the defending district champion Trail Blazers (345-335—680) and the Wolverines (337-350—687) to claim the title.

Kalina held a two-stroke advantage over Centennial’s Kara Kim and a three-shot edge over Frisco’s Queenie Guercio after the first round.

Though scores rose as the conditions worsened, Kalina was able to hold on to win the individual championship, finishing with a two-day total of 156 (74-82) to edge Kim (76-81—157) and Guercio (77-80—157) by a single stroke.

The top two teams and top two individuals earn qualifying spots at the Class 5A Region 2 tournament, which is scheduled for Apr. 20-21 at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.

In addition to Kim, the Titans had two other players place in the top 10, as Alisha Rametra (81-84—165) and Tarini Bhoga (81-84—165) finished in a tie for seventh, with Rochelle Zhao rounding out the top four (98-96--194).

Lebanon Trail’s Ryan Ko (80-78—158) finished just off the medal stand in fourth place, Addison Ko (82-83—165) tied for seventh place and Esther Santos (91-86—177) rounded out the top four.

Among other notable individual performances, Memorial’s Julianna Peterson (82-80—162) and Wakeland’s Kara Lee (80-82—162) finished in a tie for fifth place, while Independence’s Aashna Patel (84-81—165) was part of the four-way deadlock for seventh.

The Class 5A state tournament is scheduled for May 16-17 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

9-5A Girls Golf Tournament

(At Sherrill Park, Richardson)

Team Standings

1        Centennial  342-335      677

2        Lebanon Trail       345-335      680

3        Wakeland   337-350      687

4        Memorial    363-356      719

5        Frisco         369-372      741

6        Liberty        367-384      751

7        Independence       389-381      770

8        Reedy         422-424      846

9        Lone Star    448-452      900

Individual Results

1        Grace Kalina        Wakeland   74-82 156

2        Queenie Guercio   Frisco         77-80 157

          Kara Kim    Centennial  76-81 157

4        Ryan Ko     Lebanon Trail       80-78 158

5        Julianna Peterson Memorial    82-80 162

          Kara Lee     Wakeland   80-82 162

7        Addison Ko          Lebanon Trail       82-83 165

          Aashna Patel        Independence       84-81 165

          Alisha Rametra    Centennial  81-84 165

          Tarini Bhoga        Centennial  81-84 165

11      Rhea Dinesh         Memorial    86-86 172

12      Natalie Kim          Reedy         86-89 175

13      Addison Sohosky Frisco         91-86 177

          Esther Santos       Lebanon Trail       91-86 177

          Priscilla Padilla    Memorial    91-86 177

16      Adelina Toba       Wakeland   85-93 178

17      Avery Necciai       Wakeland   86-93 179

18      Grace Kim  Lebanon Trail       92-88 180

19      Anika Patel Liberty        92-90 182

20      Sophie Davies      Frisco         94-91 185

21      Britney Zhang      Liberty        93-95 188

          Laney Abshier      Independence       94-94 188

23      Payton Ritchey     Heritage      98-91 189

          Ava Weichbrodt   Wakeland   103-86        189

25      Abigail Lee Liberty        97-94 191

          Gabriela Russo     Lone Star    96-95 191

27      Josie Lin     Wakeland   98-94 192

28      Diya Khattoi        Wakeland   100-93        193

29      Rochelle Zhao      Centennial  98-96 194

          Asiana Chang       Liberty        100-94        194

          Ayra Ahmad        Reedy         96-98 194

32      Leslie Coyne         Liberty        91-105        196

33      Brooke Emert       Independence       100-101      201

34      Ally Smith  Liberty        105-98        203

35      Alanna Chang      Liberty        102-107      209

          Gwyneth Taylor   Memorial    104-105      209

          Emma Anderson  Lebanon Trail       109-100      209

38      Debaoyi Chen      Memorial    110-104      214

39      Elizabeth Jacobs   Independence       111-105      216

40      Kamryn Yessian  Reedy         111-106      217

41      Maddie Wood      Frisco         107-115      222

42      Trinity Gray         Lone Star    112-111      223

43      Elisabeth Thornquist     Lone Star    117-120      237

44      Naomi Quiroz      Frisco         124-117      241

          Emily Nguyen      Frisco         120-121      241

46      Emily Kirchner     Lone Star    123-126      249

47      Aneri Bhatt Reedy         129-131      260

48      Bianca Hall Independence       133-130      263

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

