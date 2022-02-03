Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills values between -5 and 5 degrees. No additional wintry precipitation is expected tonight, but road conditions will remain poor through Friday. * WHERE...All of North & Central Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&