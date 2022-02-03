The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment always ushers in a period of change in high school sports.
The day features a range of emotions, particularly for coaches and athletic department officials, eliciting feelings ranging from relief to joy to confusion, and sometimes, even to anger, as their landscape for the next two years was revealed on Thursday morning.
In addition to the changes made to districts and classifications, this realignment also had a different feel in its announcement.
Normally, the biennial event draws high school coaches from all over the state to Birdville for the revealing in a scene reminiscent of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
But due to the inclement weather that hit the area this week, the normally chaotic atmosphere in Birdville was replaced by a quiet UIL website reveal, followed by an avalanche of text messages and phone calls as coaches tried to finalize their non-district schedules.
Very few teams see no change in their situations, and even more rarely does an entire school district see no effects and Frisco ISD will certainly have a new look during the 2022-2024 athletics years.
The FISD football teams have been separated into different divisions based on enrollment in the past and that will still be the case in the fall.
Last season, there were six FISD teams in 5-5A Division I. On Thursday, Frisco ISD nearly got a district of its own, with eight FISD teams joined by Sherman in 6-5A Division I.
Centennial, Heritage, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland remain together, while that group loses FISD mate Independence and welcomes Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Liberty, who make the move up to Division I.
The path to the district title and the playoffs certainly gets easier with the departure of perennial powerhouse Denton Ryan and The Colony was also a solid program, and while Sherman has made the postseason in three of the last five seasons, it has not won more than six games in a season since 2012.
Something has to give, as Lone Star, Wakeland, Reedy, Frisco and Liberty were all playoff teams a season ago, but at least one of those teams will be left out of the mix in the fall.
Emerson’s inaugural football campaign will present it with some interesting challenges as it joins Independence and Memorial in 3-5A Division II.
It will also be a new experience for Independence and Memorial, as the Knights drop down from Division I, and the trio of FISD teams make the move to Region 1 from Region 2.
The district will attract its fair share of attention if for no other reason than this is where perennial powerhouse Argyle landed. The Eagles have won at least 11 games in 13 consecutive seasons, capturing a pair of state championships along the way, but now must prove that will carry over as they make the move up in classification.
In the sports other than football, FISD has enjoyed its own 10-team district for the last two years.
That has its pros and cons.
On one hand, FISD has been guaranteed at least four playoff teams in every season-based sport, but on the other, given the depth and talent in the district, some teams that are postseason-worthy also get left out of the mix due to the level of competition.
As FISD continues its rapid growth, it knew its own 10-team district would be a thing of the past with the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek, the latter of which is competing in all sports except football for the next two years.
The UIL opted for a geographic split, which left the 12 programs spread out among three different districts.
Though smaller than its previous 10-team behemoth, FISD will once again have an inclusive district as the seven-team 10-5A will feature Centennial, Emerson, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty and Memorial.
It also sets the stage for a renewal of rivalries in the bi-district round of the playoffs, as Frisco, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland are across the bracket in 9-5A along with three Carrollton ISD schools—Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner—and The Colony.
As the smallest FISD school, Panther Creek will begin building its athletics tradition in 11-4A, where they are joined by Anna, Aubrey, Carrollton Ranchview, Celina and Van Alstyne.
