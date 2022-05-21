Lone Star had only been to the third round of the playoffs just once in its history and it knew it faced a difficult challenge when it returned to the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals to take on 10-5A champion Lovejoy.
But the 9-5A champion Rangers had earned their stripes during a tough district road and felt they were ready for the challenge.
Lone Star proved that on Friday, rallying from an early deficit to clam a 8-3 victory to complete the sweep of its best-of-3 series at Lovejoy High School.
The Rangers pushed across a run in the top of the first inning when Alec Valverde was hit by a pitch, was sacrificed over on a bunt by Owen Peck and scored on a ground out by Dominick Reid to stake them to a 1-0 lead.
It was short-lived, as Lovejoy came right back in the bottom of the frame with a three-run rally so far to take the lead.
Just as the Leopards responded, Lone Star did the same.
Caleb Reynolds singled, Gabriel Barrientes was hit by a pitch and they moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Bennett Fryman.
The Rangers were then aggressive on the base paths and it paid off as a pair of runs scored off of wild pitches to tie it at 3-3.
The momentum seemed to swing in the top of the third inning when Reid led off the frame with a solo home run to give Lone Star a lead it would not relinquish.
Womack followed with a single and scored on a RBI double by Barrientos. McCann Libby added a run-scoring base it and it was suddenly a 6-3 game.
The Rangers added insurance in the later innings, as in the fifth, Womack singled, moved around and scored on a RBI base hit courtesy of Fryman. In the sixth, Valverde singled, moved around the bases and was plated when Peck had a bunt single to make it 8-3 and that is how it would end as Lone Star marched on to the regional semifinals for the second time ever.
THURSDAY
In the opener, the Rangers, the 9-5A champions, doubled up 10-5A champion Lovejoy to earn a 4-2 victory in their Region II quarterfinal best-of-3 series opener at Reedy High School.
Reid allowed only one hit in six innings of work on the mound, and Tyler Bogusz pitched around some trouble in the seventh to close it out.
Lone Star scratched across a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Peck singled, Teague Rehwald replaced him on the base paths with a fielder’s choice and he scored in unconventional fashion when Reid reached on a dropped third strike.
The Leopards drew even in the top of the second, as Trent Rucker belted a solo home run--their lone hit of the game--to make it a 1-1 game.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when the Rangers put together what would prove to be the game-winning rally.
Valverde walked and scored when Peck reached on an error. Rehwald followed with the biggest blow of the night, as he smacked a two-run home run to give Lone Star a 4-1 lead.
Lovejoy made it interesting in the later innings.
A walk and an error put two runners on in the top of the sixth inning, but Reid got out of the jam with his 10th strikeout of the night.
Bogusz came on in relief, but an error and two walks loaded the bases with Leopards.
One run came across on another error to make it 4-2, but Bogusz struck out the next batter and then got a fly out to end the threat and put Lone Star one win away from advancing to the regional semifinals for just the second time in program history.
