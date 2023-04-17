FRISCO HERITAGE SOFTBALL JENSIN HALL
Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

Heritage senior Jensin Hall arrived on campus four years ago looking to make a mark on a Coyotes softball program that had made just one playoff appearance in its history.

But that would have to wait, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out nearly the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments