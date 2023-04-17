Heritage senior Jensin Hall arrived on campus four years ago looking to make a mark on a Coyotes softball program that had made just one playoff appearance in its history.
But that would have to wait, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out nearly the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs.
Things started to return to normal the following spring, and something else began to become normal, as well, and that was winning.
Heritage made its first run at a district championship two years ago, finishing one game behind Memorial, as Hall earned pitcher of the year honors. That same season, the Coyotes made history by winning their first playoff game, advancing to the regional championship.
Last season, Hall was named 9-5A most valuable player, as Heritage captured its first-ever district championship and again made it three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Now, Hall and the Coyotes are on the cusp of making more history.
Heritage has torn through the 10-5A schedule, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 112-2 during its 10-0 start, putting it on the cusp of a second straight undefeated district championship.
Heritage entered the weekend with a 23-1-1 record, with the only blemishes coming early on in tournament play, and is ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
Though tough to top last year’s numbers, Hall has elevated her game once again, as well.
The senior has been almost unhittable, posting a 16-0 record with a miniscule 0.29 earned run average. In 15 starts, she has 11 shutouts, seven no-hitters and one perfect game.
In 97.1 innings, Hall has recorded 253 strikeouts compared with only 19 walks, and she has even come on in relief for a pair of saves.
If that is not enough, she is also one of the area’s top hitters, posting a .538 batting average with a pair of home runs, two triples, seven doubles, 40 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Hall talks about the season to this point, her mindset as a player and what the Coyotes hope to accomplish in the coming weeks.
SLM: The team is off to a great start. What were the team’s expectations/goals going into the season?
JH: Our goal as a team was to repeat as district champions and make it farther in the playoffs than we ever have before – at least the fourth round.
SLM: After a successful season a year ago, does that add any additional pressure this season?
JH: I believe it does a little bit because now that people know who we are and what we are capable of, they come into games against us more motivated to cause an upset. I think it also adds pressure to the team we are playing against, too, though, because they know they are going to have to bring their A-game to beat us.
SLM: You are a senior, how would you describe yourself as a leader on this team?
JH: I think I lead the team by example. I hustle and share my mindset with my teammates in hopes that they’ll take after those qualities.
SLM: As a pitcher, how many different pitches do you throw, and which do you think is your best?
JH: I throw five different pitches, and my best one is a secret.
SLM: In addition to pitching, you are one of the team’s top hitters. Would you rather take the mound in the bottom of the final inning to close a team out, or would you rather come to the plate down by a run in the final inning? And why?
JH: I would absolutely rather take the mound in the bottom of the final inning because I feel so much more in control on the mound as opposed to at the plate. I feel like I can really take the game into my own hands on the mound, but at the plate, there’s so many things I feel I have less control of.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
JH: I started by playing tee-ball 13 years ago.
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what stands out about softball?
JHL: I played basketball and volleyball before high school, but softball is just so more rewarding when you do well. It’s a different feeling winning in softball as opposed to the other sports because you know how much work and practice and precision went into your success.
SLM: Who are some softball players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
JH: I really like watching Montana Fouts pitch, and I also love to watch Max Scherzer pitch because I love his intensity and how he takes control of the game.
SLM: Between playing high school, as well as club/select, do you ever have any extended time off away from the sport?
JH: Not really. The longest I ever have is about a month, right after fall season and before high school season, but I’m still practicing and working out to prep for the next season.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing away from the sport?
JH: I love walking my dog, watching baseball, drinking tea, and spending time with my family.
SLM: What are the goals for yourself, and for the team, for the rest of the season, and what are the keys to reaching those goals?
JH: My personal goal is to have a lower ERA than last year, and our team goal is to go further in the playoffs than we ever have. The key to this is to stay focused and to never take our foot off the gas.
