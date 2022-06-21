After weeks of qualifying tournaments, the field is set for the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament, which is scheduled for June 23-25 at Veterans Park in College Station.
In the Division I bracket, Horn and Frisco Wakeland will be a part of the 64-team bracket.
Over in Division II, Sunnyvale earned its way to College Station to take part in the 32-team field.
The Raiders will get going on Thursday afternoon with three pool play games in Group F with Breckenridge, Hitchcock and Lago Vista.
Depending on how that goes, Sunnyvale will return to the field on Friday morning for bracket play.
On Friday afternoon, the Jaguars, Wolverines and the rest of the Division I teams take the field for their three rounds of pool play.
Horn will be part of Pool K, which will pit them against Abilene, Dripping Springs and Willis.
Wakeland is in Pool D along with Buda Johnson, El Paso Franklin and Klein Collins.
The top two teams out of each four-squad pool will begin play in the championship bracket on Saturday morning, with the other teams comprising the consolation bracket.
This area does have some history when it comes to success at the state 7-on-7 tournament.
In just the second year of the event, North Mesquite captured the state championship.
The Stallions posted victories over Madisonville (34-12), Grapevine (15-13), Klein Forest (33-31 in 3 OTs) and Katy (38-13) to reach the title game, where it prevailed over Lake Worth in a 31-27 victory.
North Mesquite returned to the state tournament and qualified for the championship bracket the following year and they made it back to state again in 2002.
In 2004, the Stallions made another run at a state championship, advancing to the semifinals, and that same year, Frisco broke through and made it to the event, as well.
Other Mesquite ISD programs began finding success from there.
While North Mesquite qualified in 2006 and advanced to the consolation semifinals, West Mesquite joined them, making it to the second round of the championship group.
Mesquite made its inaugural appearance in 2007, making it to the championship quarterfinals.
That was just a precursor for the following year, when the Skeeters advanced all the way to the state championship game, where it was edged out by Richland, 35-32.
West Mesquite and Mesquite both qualified for state in 2010, with the Skeeters returning once again the next year in 2011.
MISD once again sent two teams in 2012, Mesquite being joined by Horn for the first time, and in 2013, Poteet made its first trip and the Jaguars advanced to the championship quarterfinals.
The next year, Horn and West Mesquite made the cut and after a year without any representation, MISD sent three teams to the tournament for the first time, with the Pirates advancing to the consolation semifinals, the Jaguars making it to the consolation quarterfinals and the Skeeters making it to the second round.
In 2017, Wakeland broke through to make state, with Poteet and West Mesquite also part of the field.
The following year, Horn made a run at the city’s second state title, picking up wins over Crowley (48-30), Klein Collins (49-33) and Friendswood (27-25) before falling to A&M Consolidated, 40-35, in the championship semifinals. At that same tournament, Sachse earned its first qualifying berth.
Two years ago, Sunnyvale brought home the area’s second title, as the Raiders topped Pleasant Grove, 34-27, to win the Division II championship.
Horn was also in the running for the consolation title, getting hot on the final day with victories over Montgomery (38-19), Klein Oak (40-12), Lovejoy (55-42) and Mission (47-34) before getting edged out by Round Rock in a 54-53 thriller.
Also in 2019, Frisco not only made it to College Station, but also qualified for the championship bracket.
Last summer, a pair of FISD teams made some noise.
Lone Star swept through its pool with victories over Laredo United South (32-14), Port Neches-Groves (28-20) and Richmond Foster (26-21) to earn a spot in the championship bracket.
There, they were joined by Wakeland, who shook off a pool play loss to finish with a 2-1 record and earn its place in the top group.
Both teams took care of business in the first round, with the Rangers claiming a 27-19 decision over Azle and the Wolverines notching a 20-7 victory over Wylie East.
That brought up a crosstown rivalry affair, with Lone Star staying alive with a 31-13 win.
The Rangers followed that up with a 27-20 win over Katy Tompkins before seeing the road come to an end in the semifinals with a 29-20 loss to Lake Travis.
